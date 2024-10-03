Video – Bukayo Saka, Conor McGregor throw down on the pitch: ‘Saka looked so helpless’

Continuing his tour of the UK following his recent appearance at Anthony Joshua’s shocking loss to Daniel Dubois last month, UFC star, Conor McGregor took to the Arsenal soil in the capital overnight — play-sparring with the London club’s winger maestro, Bukayo Saka.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder, has been out of action since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier over three years ago at UFC 264.

And eyeing a return to action in the opening months of next year, Conor McGregor withdrew from a slated headliner with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 back in June during International Fight Week, fracturing a toe on his left foot ahead of the welterweight main event fight.

Conor McGregor spars with Bukayo Saka after Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League win

Set to feature at a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) card in Marbella, Spain later this month — with lightweight contender, Dan Hooker set to seek out the Dubliner for crunch talks a potential matchup in 2025, McGregor appeared on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium overnight alongside the above-mentioned, Saka and former Republic of Ireland midfielder, Declan Rice — showing off some leg kicks against the former.

Conor McGregor having a light sparring session with Bukayo Saka 😅🥊



Taking on French side, Paris Saint Germain in their UEFA Champions League return this week, Arsenal recorded an impressive 2-0 win at home, with goals from German forward, Kai Havertz, and the previously mentioned Saka wrapping up all three points for Mikel Arteta’s side on the night.