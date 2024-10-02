Dan Hooker plans to broker fight deal with Conor McGregor at BKFC Marbella: ‘We’ll work something out’

Still chasing a return against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, surging contender, Dan Hooker has claimed he plans to “work something out” with the Dubliner in regards to showdown when he attends a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) event in Marbella, Spain later this month.

Hooker, the current number five ranked lightweight challenger, most recently co-headlined UFC 305 back in August in Perth, landing a close decision win over fellow perennial contender, Mateusz Gamrot — extending his unbeaten streak to three straight fights following a prior pair of wins over both Jalin Turner, and Claudio Puelles.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder has been out of action for more than three years, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against common-opponent, Dustin Poirier.

And ruled from a return against another would-be common-foe, Michael Chandler after fracturing a toe on his left foot, McGregor has since seen the former book his own return to action in a five round rematch against former champion, Charles Oliveira next month at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden.

Dan Hooker targets Conor McGregor crunch talks at BKFC event this month

Offering his services to fight early next year against the former champion, City Kickboxing staple, Dan Hooker has claimed he will do his best to coax McGregor into a 2025 showdown in his return to the Octagon as he prepares to travel to Marbella later this week for a BKFC event.

“I am actually heading over to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in Spain next week, which Conor McGregor just happens to own,” Dan Hooker told MainEventTV during a recent interview. “So, by the end of next week, hopefully, get a chance to just have a word with him and see if he’s interested in a fight.”