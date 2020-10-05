Streaking middleweight contender, Derek Brunson has called his next shot. In the midst of an eye-catching run – the North Carolina native has issued a callout to recent division title challenger, Paulo ‘The Eraser’ Costa for UFC 256 on December 12th.

Riding a three-fight winning run – the 35-year-old most recently headlined UFC Fight Night Vegas 5 on short-notice on August 1st. – bumped up to the headlining slot. Matching with division prospect, Edmen Shahbazyan, Brunson scored quite the upset win with an early third-round knockout victory.

The triumph marked Brunson’s third in the last eighteen months, following decision triumphs opposite former UFC feature, Elias Theodorou, and one-time interim LFA middleweight champion, Ian Heinisch.

For Costa, the Belo Horizonte striker took main event honours of his own at UFC 253, challenging for his first title in the promotion – opposite rival, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya. In a largely disappointing performance, Costa dropped a second-round knockout after a counter left hook and subsequent ground-and-pound from Adesanya. The defeat marked the Brazilian’s first professional blemish in thirteen outings.

Yesterday evening, Brunson took to his official Twitter account, calling for a pairing with Costa at the December 12th. event – mentioning his manager, Ali Abdelaziz – as well as promotional leader, Dana White, and matchmaker, Mick Maynard.

“Has anyone seen or heard from @BorrachinhaMMA. Someone ask him if he’s available Dec 12! @AliAbdelaziz00 @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite 🧐“

Has anyone seen or heard from @BorrachinhaMMA . Someone ask him if he’s available Dec 12 ! @AliAbdelaziz00 @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite 🧐 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 4, 2020

A twenty-eight fight veteran, Brunson, who has competed for the likes of Strikeforce, and WEF before his move to the UFC, has notched high-profile career wins over names such as Chris Leben, Lorenz Larkin, Sam Alvey, common-foe, Uriah Hall, Dan Kelly, and former light heavyweight gold holder, Lyoto Machida.

Following his elimination from The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 – Costa has scored victories over the likes of former welterweight titleholder, Johny Hendricks, the above noted, Hall – as well as his title earning a victory over multiple-time title challenger, Yoel Romero.

Taking headlining honours at UFC 256 on December 12th. – welterweight titleholder, Kamaru Usman looks to score his third straight title defence, when he welcomes streaking contender, Gilbert Burns. In the night’s co-headliner as part of our championship doubleheader, two-weight world champion, Amanda Nunes takes on Megan Anderson in a featherweight title clash.