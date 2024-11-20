Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming PFL MMA Featherweight finals will feature an exciting matchup between Brendan Loughnane and Timur Khizriev, with a world title and a million-dollar prize on the line. This high-stakes bout promises to be an exciting contest.

Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev

Timur Khizriev is considered the clear favorite to win the upcoming PFL MMA Featherweight finals against Brendan Loughnane. The odds heavily favor Khizriev, with one bookmaker offering odds of 1.185 for his victory, while Loughnane is listed as the underdog with odds of 4.45 (source: https://cryptobetting.ltd/)

This significant difference in odds suggests that bookmakers and bettors view Khizriev as having a much higher probability of winning the fight. Another source confirms this trend, indicating that Khizriev is favored at odds of 1.33.

These odds reflect the betting market’s confidence in Timur Khizriev’s undefeated record and his impressive run in the PFL tournament. However, it’s worth noting that odds can fluctuate as the fight approaches and more bets are placed. Despite being the underdog, Loughnane’s experience and previous success in the PFL could make for an interesting matchup.

England’s Brendan Loughnane has earned his spot in the finals for the third time in four years. He’s coming into this fight with an impressive record of 30 wins and 5 losses and is currently riding a three-fight winning streak. Loughnane is a former PFL champion, having won the title in 2022, he is a veteran performing at the highest level of the promotion. His recent victory over Kai Kamaka III in a decision showcased that he can manage to stay one step ahead of his opponent throughout the fight.

Mandatory Credit: PFL

On the other side of the cage, we have Dagestan’s Timur Khizriev, an undefeated Russian standout with a perfect record of 17 wins and no losses. Khizriev is a newcomer to the PFL, having previously competed in Bellator MMA before joining the PFL season in 2024. His path to the finals has been impressive, as he defeated three experienced opponents: Gabriel Braga, Enrique Barzola, and Brett Johns.

Brendan Loughnane has shown versatility in his fighting style having started training in MMA in his teens. He is not a specialist in any single area of the sport. Khizriev has a kickboxing background competing in Sanda and Karate where he has picked up national titles. Prior to that, he competed in freestyle wrestling. With dangerous kicks and wrestling, ‘Imam’ Khizriev is dangerous at any range. His coach, Mansur Uchakaev, is a champion in combat sambo.

For Brendan Loughnane, this is an opportunity to reclaim the PFL championship and prove his dominance in the featherweight division. For Khizriev, this is a chance to maintain his undefeated record and announce himself as a major force in the PFL by defeating a former champion.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, with both the PFL Featherweight World Title and a million-dollar prize on the line. It all goes down live on November 29 hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Also on the card will be the PFL 2024 finals for many weight classes but make sure to check out the Women’s Flyweight final featuring Dakota Ditcehva and Talia Santos.