Dakota Ditcheva vs. Taila Santos – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming PFL MMA fight between Dakota Ditcheva and Taila Santos is shaping up to be an exciting matchup between two highly skilled fighters with contrasting backgrounds and styles. This match goes down on November 29 and is a tournament final with one million dollars on the line.

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Taila Santos

In this matchup, Dakota Ditcheva is considered the favorite to win, while Taila Santos is the underdog. This likely has to do with how impressive Ditcheva has looked in her last several bouts winning nearly all of them by way of KO/TKO.

Additionally, MMA fighter and Olympic Judoka Kayla Harrison did not hesitate to pick ‘Dangerous’ Dakota Ditcheva over Talia Santos. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Harrison explained, “She’s just so f*cking good … I think she’s going to knock her out, second round … She is the real deal. She’s the full package, and I’m super excited for her. I think this is about to be a big coming-out party when she makes it look easy.”

‘Dangerous’ Dakota Ditcheva is an undefeated prodigy of MMA who has power in her kicks and punches having won an impressive 11 of her professional bouts by way of KO/TKO. She comes from a strong Muay Thai and Kickboxing background, taught by her mother Lisa Howarth since she was a child. Howarth held striking titles in Kickboxing, Karate, and Muay Thai.

The UK-born Dakota Ditcheva was a three-time Junior Amateur World Champion in Muay Thai before transitioning to MMA full-time in 2019. She has been making waves in the PFL, winning the inaugural PFL Europe Women’s Flyweight tournament in 2023 and continuing her success in the global PFL scene in 2024. She has now reached the finals, having won all of her matches by first-round KO, and is set to face Talia Santos.

Brazil’s Taila Santos brings a wealth of experience to the cage. With a 22-3 record, Santos is a former UFC title challenger who gave Valentina Shevchenko a tough fight for the UFC Flyweight Championship in 2022. Santos has a well-rounded skill set, with victories coming by knockout, submission, and decision. Since joining the PFL after her UFC stint, Santos has maintained her momentum with three consecutive wins.

Stylistically, ‘Dangerous‘ Ditcheva is expected to rely heavily on her Muay Thai background, using her powerful kicks, knees, and punches to control the fight on the feet. Santos is competent in striking, but will likely look to mix things up by taking the fight to the ground or controlling in the clinch against the cage, where she has shown great proficiency against fighters such as Valentina Shevchenko.

The championship fight is generating buzz in the MMA community. Santos’ experience and previous performance against top-tier competition make her a formidable opponent. This matchup will test Ditcheva and be an important moment in her career. It all goes down at PFL 10 2024 hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 29.