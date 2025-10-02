“Breath Is the Essence of the Fighter” Jiri Prochazka’s Czechia-Born Oxygen Advantage Training for UFC 320

Jiri Prochazka has introduced a breath-hold sprint regimen to his training camp as he prepares to face Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320 on October 4, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Czech contender and former light heavyweight champion teamed with a coach from the Czech Republic two and a half years ago to develop what he calls the “oxygen advantage method,” a form of CO2 tolerance training that aims to bolster endurance and power while reducing recovery time between efforts.

Czechia’s Jiri Prochazka Reveals Oxygen Advantage Training

Prochazka’s schedule at UFC 320 places him in a featured light heavyweight bout that precedes the rematch for the title between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. His opponent, Rountree Jr., enters the event ranked fourth in the division and known for technical striking. Prochazka holds a record of 31-5-1 with finishes in 30 of his 31 victories, demonstrating exceptional knockout capability throughout his career.

The oxygen advantage method forces the body to adapt to elevated levels of carbon dioxide, thereby enhancing the release of oxygen from hemoglobin. Fighters applying similar protocols report a lower heart rate response to exertion, improved lactic acid buffering and fewer pauses to catch their breath during high-intensity sequences.

Prochazka explained the fundamentals of his routine during a recent media session:

“Yeah, the sprints without breathing. It’s the oxygen advantage method with one of my coaches from the Czech Republic. We started two and a half years ago. It works by raising your CO2 tolerance. You gain more endurance and power and you need fewer breaks to recover. Breathing is the essence of life, the essence of the fighter. If we use our bodies as weapons in the cage, we must work on breath control, strength, dynamic movement—every aspect of our bodies. The main focus is mental strength.”

This practice extends beyond simply withholding air. Prochazka often covers his mouth and nose during short, intense runs, simulating the sensory deprivation exercises he employs to sharpen focus and calm the nervous system under stress. By training the respiratory muscles against resistance, he aims to maintain output when oxygen becomes scarce, replicating the rapid transitions between striking exchanges and grappling scrambles inside the Octagon.

During sprint intervals without inhalation, the body relies on oxygen already present in muscle tissue, tapping anaerobic pathways and buffering acidosis more efficiently. This physiological adaptation not only delays fatigue but also fortifies mental resilience under conditions that provoke air hunger.

As Prochazka integrates these elements into his regimen, he maintains traditional conditioning, striking and grappling sessions. Yet he credits the breath-hold work with creating a distinct edge: “It’s all about controlling what you can control. Breath is the core of performance and recovery. Training it deliberately has changed how I feel in later rounds.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Jiří Procházka of Czechia celebrates after his knock out victory against Jamahal Hill of the United States, not pictured, in a light heavyweight fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Against Rountree Jr., whose recent performances include a decision win over former champion Jamahal Hill, Prochazka’s aim is to impose his signature style while relying on lung capacity honed through months of CO2 tolerance exercises. UFC 320 marks his return to action following a third-round TKO at UFC 311 in January.