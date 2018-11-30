Breaking: Sage Northcutt To ONE Championship Is Official

Confirming speculation that has been circling for the past few weeks, Sage Northcutt has officially signed with ONE Championship.

Dana White confirmed this week that 22-year-old Northcutt was leaving the UFC. Thoughts were that he would join ONE due to him recently attending November 9’s ONE: Heart Of The Lion event in Singapore.

Today, ONE CEO Chadri Sityodtong confirmed that Northcutt had indeed signed with ONE online:

Please join me in giving a big welcome to multiple-time karate world champion, Black Belt Hall of Famer, and rising global mixed martial arts superstar Sage Northcutt to ONE Championship! @sagenorthcutt — Chatri Sityodtong (@YODCHATRI) November 30, 2018

“Super Sage” issued his own response to signing with ONE shortly afterward:

It’s an honor to be a part of the One Championship family! I’m looking forward to being a part of something great 👊🏼 — Sage Northcutt (@sagenorthcutt) November 30, 2018

The prized prospect entered the UFC in 2015 amidst an almost unattainable amount of hype. He was billed as a major future star of MMA, and possibly even a face of the UFC.

He racked up a 6-2 record in the world’s biggest MMA promotion. “Super Sage” also earned a payday much larger than fighters of his skill and experience level as a result of his popularity. That dynamic may have prompted the UFC to allow his departure.

ONE has made major waves in MMA by recently signing former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez. They also signed Miesha Tate to an administrative role. Northcutt is the latest in that growing list of high-profile signings.