Free Agent Sage Northcutt Attending ONE Championship Event

ONE Championship has been making some big moves as of late, and they don’t seem to plan on stopping anytime soon.

Last month, the Singapore-based promotion landed former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in free agency. If that wasn’t enough, they proceeded to make history alongside the UFC. ONE obtained Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson in a trade with the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional juggernaut, sending away former welterweight champion Ben Askren.

Now, they plan on continuing snagging up some of the most recognizable names the sport has to offer. Those plans could include 22-year-old UFC welterweight and lightweight Sage Northcutt. “Super Sage” finished up his UFC contract this past summer in Idaho. He knocked out Zak Ottow in the second round of their Octagon meeting.

Throughout his tenure with the UFC, Northcutt suffered the first two losses of his MMA career. However, once his contract expired, he walked out on a three-fight win streak. While Northcutt could very well end back up in the UFC, he could also get signed by promotions such as Bellator or ONE.

ONE’s Growing Starpower

It looks like ONE may make their push later this week. ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced on his Facebook page that several fighters, including Northcutt, will be in attendance for this Friday’s (November 9, 2018) “ONE: Heart of the Lion” event:

“I am happy to announce that Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, Angela Lee, Renzo Gracie, Martin Nguyen, Aung La Nsang, Rich Franklin, Sage Northcutt, and many other superstars will be in attendance to witness ONE: Heart Of The Lion on November 9 in Singapore! LET’S GOOOOO!!! #gratitude”

MMA NYTT reached out to Sityodtong to get a comment on Northcutt specifically attending the show. Here’s what he had to say: