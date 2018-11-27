Dana White Confirms Sage Northcutt’s UFC Departure

Dana White confirms that Sage Northcutt has departed from the UFC after his contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion expired. Thus, he will not be re-signing with the UFC for his next fight. This has been a situation that has been seen from a mile away from both sides.

Northcut made an appearance back in 2015 on the debut episode of Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight web series. He would later go 6-2 in the UFC.

As seen in the co-main event of UFC Boise at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho, the rising prospect picked up a win. He was able to secure a TKO win over the always-tough Zak Ottow. This fight didn’t go as originally planned for Northcutt as he had a tough first round. He got floored with a punch early in the fight and absorbed shots from top position. However, he was able to rebound and got his hand raised.

The UFC President talked about Northcutt’s status while speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast this week. This is where he confirmed that the promotion wouldn’t offer him a new contract. He also encouraged him to explore options with other promotions.

“We let Sage go, Sage is young and needs some work. Let him get some work in some other organizations. We will see where this kid ends up in a couple of years. Maybe we will pick him back up again. His contract was up so we let him go.”

ONE has made some moves by signing former champions Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson. They most recently hired ex-women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate to serve a Vice President position in the company. It appears that could be his next landing spot. The prospect also visited a recent ONE Championship event in Singapore.