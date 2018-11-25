Breaking: Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya Set For Upcoming UFC PPV

This one is bound to be exciting. In a blazing announcement, Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya will be joining an upcoming UFC pay-per-view.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, legendary former middleweight champion Anderson Silva will face undefeated striker Israel Adesanya at February’s UFC 234 from Melbourne, Australia:

Breaking: Anderson Silva vs. Israel Adesanya headed to UFC 234 on Feb. 9 in Melbourne. Ohhhhh. My. Story coming to @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8GG8iRqZvw — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 25, 2018

Silva is the most decorated 185-pound champion in UFC history. He still owns the record for the longest winning streak in UFC history at 16 and until recently held the record for most consecutive title defenses.

His legacy came into some sort of question due to a pair of drug test failures. ‘The Spider’ was recently somewhat exonerated with a reduced suspension after a failed USADA test was found to have been the result of a tainted supplement. The 43-year-old great has not fought since a narrow win over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in February 2017.

The streaking Adesanya has exhibited the opposite of that activity level. He has fought four times in 2018 and most recently finished Brunson with an electrifying performance at November 3’s UFC 230. The 15-0 kickboxer is justifiably being hyped as one of the future stars of fighting. A native Nigerian, Adesanya now competes out of nearby New Zealand and will be something of a home favorite.

UFC 234 tentatively features a Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum main event. The winner of Silva vs. Adesanya should be next in line for a shot at the winner of that bout. The card is set to go down on February 10, 2019, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.