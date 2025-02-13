Boxing vs. UFC: Oleksandr Usyk Eyes Blockbuster Showdown with UFC Champ Alex Pereira

The reigning undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has expressed interest in a potential showdown with UFC champion Alex Pereira. This crossover match would pit one of boxing’s most accomplished champions against an MMA powerhouse.

Alex Pereira vs Oleksandr Usyk

The Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk boasts an unblemished professional boxing and is known for his technical brilliance, footwork, and speed. ‘The Cat’ has held unified titles in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. He gained global recognition after winning Olympic gold in 2012 and later became the first boxer in history to unify all four major belts in two weight classes during the four-belt era. His recent victories include back-to-back wins over Tyson Fury.

In a recent interview, Usyk said:

“Next? Maybe a show fight with Alex Pereira. Maybe. Why not? Alex wants to.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Unified King Oleksandr Usyk eyes 'show fight' with Alex Pereira… 😱



Usyk's road to retirement…BOOK IT 📝 pic.twitter.com/13YyFTASou — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) February 13, 2025

‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira is renowned for his striking ability and knockout power. Pereira transitioned to MMA after an illustrious kickboxing career where he held multiple world titles. In the UFC, he held the middleweight throne and is the current UFC light heavyweight champion with a dominant knockout run.

Although no official agreement has been reached for this fight, it would represent a spectacle in combat sports. Oleksandr Usyk’s technical mastery and Alex Pereira’s striking power could make for an intriguing matchup.

Alex Pereira will next be competing looking to defend his light heavyweight crown at UFC 313 in March.