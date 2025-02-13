Boxing vs. UFC: Oleksandr Usyk Eyes Blockbuster Showdown with UFC Champ Alex Pereira

ByTimothy Wheaton
Boxing vs. UFC: Oleksandr Usyk Eyes Blockbuster Showdown with UFC Champ Alex Pereira

The reigning undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has expressed interest in a potential showdown with UFC champion Alex Pereira. This crossover match would pit one of boxing’s most accomplished champions against an MMA powerhouse.

Alex Pereira vs Oleksandr Usyk

The Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk boasts an unblemished professional boxing and is known for his technical brilliance, footwork, and speed. ‘The Cat’ has held unified titles in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions. He gained global recognition after winning Olympic gold in 2012 and later became the first boxer in history to unify all four major belts in two weight classes during the four-belt era. His recent victories include back-to-back wins over Tyson Fury.

READ MORE:  "It's Over for the Sport" - MMA Insider Sounds Alarm on UFC’s Boxing Move & Ali Act Repeal

In a recent interview, Usyk said:

“Next? Maybe a show fight with Alex Pereira. Maybe. Why not? Alex wants to.”

‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira is renowned for his striking ability and knockout power. Pereira transitioned to MMA after an illustrious kickboxing career where he held multiple world titles. In the UFC, he held the middleweight throne and is the current UFC light heavyweight champion with a dominant knockout run.

Although no official agreement has been reached for this fight, it would represent a spectacle in combat sports. Oleksandr Usyk’s technical mastery and Alex Pereira’s striking power could make for an intriguing matchup.

READ MORE:  Report - Josh Emmett returns in fight with Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105 in April
oleksandr usyk sword 1

Alex Pereira will next be competing looking to defend his light heavyweight crown at UFC 313 in March.

Alex Pereira 1
READ MORE:  Mighty Mouse: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Alex Pereira Is the Superfight the UFC Must Make

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts