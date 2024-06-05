Boxing star Adrien Broner issues insanely violent threat against his next opponent: ‘We done already beat bodies’

When it comes to trash talk, few do it better than Adrien Broner.

The former four-division world champion once again caught the attention of the boxing world during a press event ahead of his scrap with Blair Cobbs on Friday, June 7.

Addressing his opponent, Broner delivered a scathing and downright scary rant filled with expletives and claims of committing murder.

“Don’t play no games. Coz my n****s got guns with them, bro,” Broner said. “And I’m dead serious, bro. And all I gotta do is point and they’re gonna blow. And I’m dead serious, bro. And me and my n***a we done already beat bodies and they’re still looking for me. And every charge [has] been acquitted, my n***a… For real, I am not here to play no games. So we’re gonna promote the fight but we’re gonna be respectful. Don’t do no dumb s**t and I’m serious, bro. For real, bro. I’m dead serious, motherf*ckers gonna shoot you in your sh*t.”

Broner had a lot more to say, but we’ll just let you check out the clip below:

Adrien Broner just threatened his opponent by confessing to murder at his presser 💀 pic.twitter.com/IHuDBAl7EO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 4, 2024

Reacting to Broner’s rant, Cobbs simply said, “He’s angry.”

Adrien Broner looking for his 36th career victory against Blair Cobbs

Adrien Broner (34-4 with 25 wins by knockout) has claimed belts in four different divisions throughout his 16-year career as a professional fighter, including the WBO super featherweight, WBC lightweight, and the WBA’s lightweight and light welterweight titles.

In his last five outings, ‘The Problem’ is 2-2-1, though he is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Jovanie Santiago and Bill Hutchinson.

Cobbs is 16-1 in his career with 10 KOs. His lone loss came against Alexis Rocha in March 2022.