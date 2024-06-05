Boxing star Adrien Broner issues insanely violent threat against his next opponent: ‘We done already beat bodies’

ByCraig Pekios
Boxing star Adrien Broner issues insanely violent threat against his next opponent: 'We done already beat bodies'

When it comes to trash talk, few do it better than Adrien Broner.

The former four-division world champion once again caught the attention of the boxing world during a press event ahead of his scrap with Blair Cobbs on Friday, June 7.

Adrien Broner

Addressing his opponent, Broner delivered a scathing and downright scary rant filled with expletives and claims of committing murder.

“Don’t play no games. Coz my n****s got guns with them, bro,” Broner said. “And I’m dead serious, bro. And all I gotta do is point and they’re gonna blow. And I’m dead serious, bro. And me and my n***a we done already beat bodies and they’re still looking for me. And every charge [has] been acquitted, my n***a…

For real, I am not here to play no games. So we’re gonna promote the fight but we’re gonna be respectful. Don’t do no dumb s**t and I’m serious, bro. For real, bro. I’m dead serious, motherf*ckers gonna shoot you in your sh*t.”

Broner had a lot more to say, but we’ll just let you check out the clip below:

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor reacts to Islam Makhachev's fifth-round submission of Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Reacting to Broner’s rant, Cobbs simply said, “He’s angry.”

Adrien Broner looking for his 36th career victory against Blair Cobbs

Adrien Broner (34-4 with 25 wins by knockout) has claimed belts in four different divisions throughout his 16-year career as a professional fighter, including the WBO super featherweight, WBC lightweight, and the WBA’s lightweight and light welterweight titles.

Adrien Broner

In his last five outings, ‘The Problem’ is 2-2-1, though he is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Jovanie Santiago and Bill Hutchinson.

READ MORE:  Paulo Costa believes a big win over Sean Strickland at UFC 302 could score him a title fight
Adrien Broner

Cobbs is 16-1 in his career with 10 KOs. His lone loss came against Alexis Rocha in March 2022.

READ MORE:  Islam Makhachev confirms nasty staph infection battle before UFC 302 title fight win: 'I didn't train'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts