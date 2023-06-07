Making his return to the squared circle this weekend in ‘The Sunshine State’ – former WBC lightweight champion, Adrien Broner is closing as a severe betting favorite to defeat opponent, Bill Hutchinson as he makes his first outing in professional boxing in over two years.

Broner, one of the most recognisable boxers in modern times, boasts a 34-4-1(1) professional record, most recently landed a unanimous decision win over Jovanie Santiago back in February 2021 in Connecticut, rebounding to the winner’s enclosure following a WBA welterweight title fight loss to Manny Pacquiao two years prior.

Boasting a 27-0(1) professional record which included a WBA welterweight title success against Paulie Malignaggi, Broner’s first career loss came in the form of a unanimous decision loss against Argentine puncher, Marcos Maidana back in 2013 in San Antonio, Texas.

As for Hutchinson the Pennsylvania native has so far scored a 20-2 professional record across his career, landing nine knockouts during that run to boot.

And despite his time of inactivity spent away from professional boxing, BetWay currently host Broner as a massive -2,500 betting favorite over the large +1,200 betting underdog ahead of their fight in Florida this weekend.

Limited to just six professional fights since 2016, Broner, who starred in a Return to Vegas event against the above-mentioned Filipino puncher, Pacquiao in 2019, suffered his fourth professional loss against the former world champion – adding to a pair of losses to both Mikey Garcia, and Shawn Porter.

Despite his checkered past inside the ring, Broner, who has landed an impressive 24 professional knockout victories landed wins over some supreme talents during his tenure as world champion at either the lightweight or welterweight limits.

Amongst his list of triumphs, Broner has defeated the likes of Jason Litzau, Eloy Pérez, Vicente Escobedo, Antonio DeMarco, Gavin Rees, Paulie Malignaggi, Carlos Molina, John Molina Jr. Khabib Ailakhverdiev, Ashley Theophane, and Adrian Granados to name a few.

Sharing his thoughts on his impending clash with Hutchinson, Broner claimed his experience at the top level would carry him over the line en route to a victory.

“Looking at my career and the way boxing is going, I just felt that was the best decision for me,” Adrien Broner explained. “It’s time to do things different, that’s all. I’ve been in the game so long to where I really don’t need to look at this guy. There’s really not a style that I haven’t seen before, honestly, with all the experience that I’ve got.”

“My main thing is to stay sharp, stay in shape, and go in there and get the job done,” Adrien Broner explained. “Make my adjustments, and I’m going to be ok. I’m going to look good on June th. If you ask me, I would say mega-good. Just know that the fight is going down on June 9th in Miami, and it’s going to be a hell of a night.”

As well as landing WBA welterweight spoils, Broner clinched WBC lightweight gold, WBO super featherweight, and a WBA light welterweight championship.