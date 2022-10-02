Four-time boxing world champion Adrien Broner wants to welcome former UFC star Nate Diaz to the boxing ring.

After his final appearance inside the Octagon at UFC 279, Nate Diaz indicated that he will be moving on to other sports. Many speculate that The Ultimate Fighter alumni will try his hand inside the squared circle. As a result, everyone is showing interest in a big money fight with Diaz, including accomplished pugilist Adrien Broner who called out Diaz on Instagram.

“@natediaz209 you coming over to boxing I will give yo ass everything you looking for #LETSGETIT🆎”

Debuting in 2008, Broner has won world championships in four different weight classes including the WBO super featherweight title from 2011 to 2012, the WBC lightweight title from 2012 to 2013, the WBA welterweight title in 2013, and the WBA light welterweight title from 2015 to 2016. In January 2019, Broner fought in perhaps his most high-profile bout against Manny Pacquiao for the WBA welterweight championship. Broner lost the bout via unanimous decision.

At one point, Adrien Broner was ranked as Ring magazine’s fifth-best pound-for-pound professional boxer in the world. Unfortunately, a heap of legal issues outside of the boxing ring have diminished his legacy and activity.

Adrien Broner calling out Nate Diaz… pic.twitter.com/ths4igRoRn — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 1, 2022

Adrien Broner Arrested Multiple Times Over The Last Several Years

Adrien Broner has only competed a handful of times in recent years as ‘The Problem’ has lived up to his nickname outside of the ring. In 2016, he was charged with misdemeanor battery after allegedly choking a waitress at a Las Vegas nightclub. Less than a year later, TMZ obtained footage of Broner appearing to physically assault a heckler. Broner was taking pictures with fans in Las Vegas when one of them began to heckle the former world champion. Agitated, Broner struck the man, knocking them out in the process.

Broner also has a disturbing history of sexual assault. In February 2018, he was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in Atlanta. Months later he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Cleveland nightclub. The court ordered him to pay more than $800,000 to the victim in 2019.

Fallen from grace and nearly two years removed from his last fight, Adrien Broner may be looking for one big final payday. A match with Nate Diaz could be just that, but with everyone seemingly vying for a meeting with the ‘Stockton Samurai’ it’s unlikely Adrien Broner was ever on Diaz’s shortlist of potential opponents.