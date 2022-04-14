UFC lightweight contender, Bobby Green has issued a warning to UFC bantamweight striker, Sean O’Malley – claiming that he may find himself the victim of an attack due to his alligance with Daniel Hernandez, otherwise known as Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Bobby Green, a veteran contender in the UFC’s lightweight division, headlined for the first time under the UFC banner back in February at UFC Vegas 49, suffering a one-sided ground strikes loss to the surging contender, Islam Makhachev on short notice.

For O’Malley, the Montana-born striker turned in his third consecutive victory back in December at UFC 269 – stopping Brazil’s, Raulian Paiva with dominant first round strikes. The victory came off the back of other knockout successes against Kris Moutinho, and promotional alum, Thomas Almeida.

In July of last year, O’Malley and controversial rapper, 6ix9ine spent time parting in South Beach – with the former actually getting a tattoo of 6ix9ine’s logo, 69 – tattooed by the rapper himself.

Bobby Green issues warning to Sean O’Malley amid his allegiance with rapper, 6ix9ine

Sharing his thoughts on the allegiance between Dana White’s Contender Series alum, O’Malley and New York-born star, 6ix9ine – Green, who appeared on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience – claimed that O’Malley may find himself the subject of an attack due to his allegiance with 6ix9ine – as well as his decision to get the rapper’s logo tattooed on him.

“I know what time it is, when I’m saying what I’m saying, and I see that person, I know what time it is,” Bobby Green said. “You know, when I see Sean (O’Malley) – I don’t like Sean, and the reason I don’t like Sean, is because of Tekashi 6ix9ine. I don’t like 6ix9ine.”

“So, he went (Sean O’Malley) and got him (his logo) tatted (tattooed),” Bobby Green continued. “So, oh yeah, you just jumped in the pool with him (6ix9ine), and I don’t like you either. You gotta be able to stand on what you do, ‘cause when those people come and see you, now we’re attacking you, Sean. And you don’t even know why, ‘cause you went and buddied up with somebody else, that we didn’t – you clicked up with him, now you get in that same group.”

“Now you gotta stand on it – y’all wanna be badasses? Well, stand on that sh*t – don’t be calling the police, you can’t do none of that. You wanna be a badass? This is what badass sh*t is.”

