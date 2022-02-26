Count it 10 straight victories for the #4 ranked contender, Islam Makhachev — who manages to knock back the short-notice challenge of Bobby Green, landing a flurry of dominant ground strikes to round out UFC Vegas 49.

Electing to strike with Green for the first minute, Makhachev eventually clinched and then locked the hands, securing his first successful takedown with three minutes remaining in the first round. Half guard almost immediately for the Russian.

Establishing mount soon there after, Makhachev began laying down heavy ground strikes, and forced the San Bernardino native to belly out — giving up his back.

Pounding from the top with hammerfists and hooks, Makhachev left Green with no escape route — scoring a one-sided first round finish courtesy of strikes.

Catch the highlights from Islam Makhachev’s one-sided win over Bobby Green, below

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.