Bobby Green claims Paddy Pimblett fight is ‘Easy money’: ‘He doesn’t have enough skills to dance with me’

UFC lightweight Bobby Green has recently commented on superstar fighter ‘The Baddy’ Paddy Pimblett. This past week, Pimblett won a contentious decision against unranked Jared Gordon which many fans feel the English-born fighter deserved to lose. Pimblett has now won four bouts in the UFC officially.

The US-born ‘King’ Green has been a long-time staple of the organization. Moving over from Strikeforce, Green began his UFC tenure in 2013 and has since fought in 19 bouts under the organizational banner.

Bobby Green discussed Paddy ‘The Baddy’ in a recent interview. ‘King’ commented that being offered a Paddy fight would nearly be offensive as ‘The Baddy’s skills are amateurish at best.

While speaking in an interview with Eurosport, Bobby Green said of Paddy ‘The Baddy:’

“I actually think he’s an amateur fighter, he’s not even a professional, he’s an amateur. He doesn’t belong there.“

Bobby Green scorches ‘The Baddy’ Paddy Pimblett

Green was then asked if he would ever willingly fight Paddy Pimblett, considering how much of a step down he considers the English fighter. ‘King’ explained:

“Of course I would take it. I would take the easy money. At the same time, it wouldn’t do anything for my brand after I did it. It would be like, well he was supposed to. It wouldn’t do anything for me but I’d do it for s***s and giggles. Paddy would never take that fight, Paddy would never take that fight, okay. I know for a fact he would never take the fight.”

Bobby Green concluded by saying:

“[Paddy Pimblett] doesn’t have enough skills to even dance with me. It would actually be disrespect if they put him in there with me. I’d have to get rid of him really fast because it would be disrespectful if we are in the same cage.” [Transcript courtesy of Daily Star]

‘King’ Bobby Green will be facing Drew Dober in a UFC lightweight showdown. The two fighters are booked for battle at UFC Fight Night on December 17.