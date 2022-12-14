Judge who scored UFC 282 bout for Paddy Pimblett under review: ‘This is a very serious situation’

Doug Crosby, the judge who scored 29-28 in favor of Liverpool lightweight, Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 last weekend, is under review as part of a “very serious situation” – after also scoring five rounds in favor of Danny Sabatello the night prior in the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix in an eventual split decision loss to Raufeon Stots.

Crosby, alongside Chris Lee, and Ron McCarthy, all scored the UFC 282 co-main event bout between Paddy Pimblett and Gordon, 29-28 over the course of three rounds in favor of the former, as part of a unanimous decision win for Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett’s victory was immediately met with shouts of “robbery”

Upon immediate reaction from the arena and across the mixed martial arts community, calls of “robbery” began to surface, with many claiming Gordon likely should have landed a victory – 29-28 in his own right.

However, Crosby’s judging has since come into further question, after the official scored all five rounds for the above-mentioned, Sabatello, in a perceived 50-45 scorecard against defending interim bantamweight champion, Stots at Bellator 289 the night before.

According to Mohegan Athletic Department Director of Athletics, Mike Mazzulli, Crosby as well as the two other judges who scored Sabatello’s fight with Stots are set to review the bout.



“One judge had Sabatello winning all five rounds, which is controversial,” Mike Mazzulli wrote in a statement. “But ultimately Stots won the decision, which is the correct result. In an effort to make this a learning moment, I have informed all three judges we will be reviewing the fight together.”

“This is a very serious situation,” Mazzulli wrote. “The Mohegan Tribe Athletic Department always looks out for the best interests in all fighters. In the past, the Mohegan Tribe Athletic Department has sanctioned officials that are not performing to the level that is required. Such sanctions, when they occur, are not made public.” (via MMA Fighting)