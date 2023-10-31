Official – Bobby Green set to fight Dan Hooker in five round clash at UFC Austin in December

Fresh off his shocking upset knockout win over Grant Dawson at the beginning of October, veteran lightweight favorite, Bobby Green has booked another five round clash – this time in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Austin on December 2. against fellow division staple, New Zealand striker, Dan Hooker. The event is slated to take place from the Moody Center on December 2. from Austin, Texas.

Green, the current number twelve ranked lightweight contender, earned his spot within the promotional top-15 at the beginning of last month, recording his second straight stoppage win with a blistering opening round knockout win over Dawson in his second headlining fight, landing a 33-second KO victory. The win also secured Green a post-fight Performance of the Night Bonus.

Bobby Green takes on Dan Hooker in Texas in December

As for Hooker, the long-time City Kickboxing trainee has been sidelined since landing his second straight win since his lightweight return back in July, going the distance over three rounds with the highly-touted, Jalin Turner en route to a close, split decision win. News of Bobby Green’s return against Dan Hooker was first announced by UFC CEO, Dana White overnight.

Your #UFCAustin card is official for Dec 2!



👊 Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan

🔥 Dan Hooker vs Bobby Green

💥 Rob Font vs Deiveson Figueiredo



…AND MORE!! pic.twitter.com/RmXO5Js3Ov — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 31, 2023

Prior to his win over Dawson at the beginning of last month, San Bernardino native Green had stopped former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson back in July at UFC 291, wrapping up a rare submission win in the form of a third round arm-triangle choke.

Landing the number nine rank at lightweight with his judging win over Turner, Kiwi lightweight contender, Hooker had snapped a disappointing run of two consecutive losses with a dominant finish of the highly-touted Peruvian grappler, Claudio Puelles back in November of last year, with a second round body kick KO win.

Atop that UFC Fight Night Austin card in December, lightweight contenders, Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan take main event honors over the course of five rounds – as Dariush looks to rebound from a June knockout loss to former champion, Charles Oliveira. As for the highly-touted, Tsarukan, the Armenian has been sidelined since a June knockout win over Joaquim Silva.

