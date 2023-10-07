Veteran lightweight staple, Bobby Green has likely landed within the lightweight top-15 once more — years on since his last time in the rankings, handing the hugely-talented, Grant Dawson with a stunning first round knockout loss inside the Octagon — with just 33 seconds lasped on the clock in their UFC Vegas 80 headliner tonight.

Green, who made just his second main event appearance under the banner of the UFC, entered tonight’s headlining clash with wrestling talent, Dawson off the back of a third round arm-triangle submission win over former interim champion, Tony Ferguson.

And turning in a shocking upset victory tonight in the main event of UFC Vegas 80 — San Bernardino native, Bobby Green dropped Dawson with a perfectly-timed and placed straight left hand strike, before following up with a slew of ground strikes, forcing referee, Keith Peterson to call a halt to the action inside just 33 seconds of the opening round at UFC Vegas 80.

Electing against calling for a certain opponent following his win over American Top Team staple, Dawson, Green instead called to feature on a card of some form in December, hoping to continue his vein of busy activity before the end of the year.

Below, catch the highlights from Bobby Green’s stunning KO win at UFC Vegas 80