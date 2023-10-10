UFC referee Keith Peterson was not of fan of Bobby Green’s post-fight celebration.

Stepping into the main event spotlight at UFC Vegas 80, Green added another big win to his resume, scoring a stunning 33-second knockout against rising lightweight contender Grant Dawson. With the win, ‘King’ moved into the No. 13 spot in the rankings and is riding a massive wave of momentum as he hopes to make a quick turnaround and compete once more before 2023 comes to a close.

Following his highlight-reel-worthy win, Bobby Green celebrated by paying tribute to WWE legend Triple H, flexing his arms and spitting water into the air during Bruce Buffer’s official announcement. Unfortunately for Peterson, he got caught in the collateral damage and was clearly left less than thrilled.

Keith Peterson’s reaction to Bobby Green spitting water 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oua8nFudRb — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) October 8, 2023

Addressing Peterson’s reaction during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Bobby Green made it clear that he didn’t care, suggesting that the long-time UFC ref owed him one.

“I don’t care, Keith owes me. Me and Keith, when I saw him in the back and we ran into each other, he was like the bad luck charm supposedly. He was saying like ‘argh I know, I know you don’t want me here’ and I’m like bro, I don’t give a f*ck. You don’t really got sh*t to do in my fights, it’s just like stupid sh*t happens, I don’t give a f*ck. Just do your job, I don’t give a f*ck, do you bro I respect you. I just kept it cool with him.”

“It’s just stupid sh*t happens and we keep moving on. I don’t want you to think I hate you and I hope you don’t hate me” (h/t MMA News).

Keith Peterson Reversed Bobby Green’s First-Round KO Against Jared Gordon

In April, Keith Peterson was the assigned referee for a fight between Bobby Green and Jared Gordon. ‘King’ appeared to score himself a first-round knockout against Gordon, but the result was quickly overturned to a no-contest after instant replay revealed that the fight-ending sequence began with an accidental clash of heads.

A clash of heads between Green and Gordon leads to a no contest. #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/UhLRbFn4oO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 23, 2023

Bobby Green was left fuming following the announcement and let his feelings fly during the post-fight press event.

“F*ck it, we’re going to let some feelings out today,” Green said. “F*ck this, f*ck this, and f*ck this. I get it, I get it, we f*cking clashed heads. I was trying to go for an elbow and he kind of dipped his head and we kind of clashed, but he was still f*cking moving. He was trying to put me into a f*cking triangle.

“I fought the triangle sh*t off and he was still moving fine. And that after, when I busted his ass, then he was f*cked up. He was still straight [before that]. And they want to try to slide me out of my money — that’s what I’m mad about. I need my money, bro. I need my money.”