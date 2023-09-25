You’d think UFC fighters like Jared Gordon would get a deep discount on UFC tickets for an event they’re competing in, but as it turns out, that is far from the case.

Flash’ will step back into the Octagon this November when the promotion makes its long-awaited return to the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, for UFC 295. Using his fighter discount to snag some tickets for the event, Gordon revealed courtesy of a post by Bloody Elbow on X that he had to shell out an insane $21,869 for 17 tickets to the 30th-anniversary spectacular. That’s almost $1,300 per ticket.

UFC 295 has been a hot ticket with the event serving as the promotion’s 30th-anniversary showcase. It could also serve as the final fight of Jon Jones‘ illustrious career as he is slated to defend his UFC heavyweight world championship against the division’s general consensus GOAT, Stipe Miocic.

According to Ticketmaster.com, the lowest-priced seats for UFC 295 start at $712.90 and rise all the way to $9,448.25 for platinum seating, but some front-row spots are closing in at an astronomical $25,000. The average cost to attend UFC 295 will set you back roughly $1,818.

Jared Gordon Looks to Get Back in the Win Column as Part of a Stacked UFC 295 Card

Aside from Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, fans who snag a ticket will also be treated to a light heavyweight title fight in the co-main event as former titleholder Jiri Prochazka returns to reclaim the crown he never lost. Standing in his way will be former middleweight champ Alex Pereira who will be vying for his second UFC belt in as many divisions.

Strawweight fan favorite Mackenzie Dern will look to continue her surge toward a future title opportunity as she takes on ex-champion Jessica Andrade.

Jared Gordon will make his 14th walk to the Octagon at UFC 295 as he meets former Olympian Mark O. Madsen. ‘Flash’ has gone 1-2 with one no-contest in his last four outings. In December 2022, Gordon suffered a highly controversial unanimous decision defeat at the hands of UK fan favorite Paddy Pimblett. He returned four months later for a meeting with Bobby Green, but the bout was ruled a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads ended things early.