Turning in a blistering first round knockout win over Grant Dawson in last night’s UFC Vegas 80 headliner, veteran lightweight staple, Bobby Green has welcomed the opportunity to fight Dan Hooker in his next Octagon appearance – which he hopes occurs as soon as December.

Green, who made a headlining walk for just the second time in his lengthy Octagon stay last night at the UFC Apex facility, made good on his sophomore main event appearance, stopping the highly-rated Dawson with a stunning 33-second knockout win, to extend his winning spree to two straight fights.

Earlier this year, San Bernardino veteran, Green submitted former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson with a third round arm-triangle submission win at UFC 291 – handing the Oxnard native his sixth successive Octagon loss.

Bobby Green welcomes clash with Dan Hooker after UFC Vegas 80 win

And despite remaining coy on his next Octagon walk following his stunning upset knockout win over Dawson, Green admitted his team want him to pursue a fight with the above-mentioned New Zealand striker, Hooker, as he prepares for a potential end-of-year return in December.

“My coach has been putting names in my ear, they said (Dan) Hooker,” Bobby Green told assembled media after UFC Vegas 80. “They want me to fight Hooker and I’m like, ‘Okay, if Hooker is down, I’m down,’”

“I’m down to even headline the prelims,” Bobby Green explained. “I know that the [December] cards are so stacked up. I just got to go check out my hand a little bit.”

And in an almost immediate response to Green, City Kickboxing striker, Hooker welcomed the chance to fight Green next – before taking aim at fellow lightweight contender, Renato Moicano.

“Let’s boogie @BobbyKGreen,” Dan Hooker posted on his official X account. “Moicano can suck it.”

Let’s boogie @BobbyKGreen 🥳



Moicano can suck it pic.twitter.com/2WLgRwvsVa — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 8, 2023

Would you like to see Bobby Green fight Dan Hooker next?