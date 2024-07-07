Nate Diaz reacts to Conor McGregor’s $1,625,000 bet win after Jorge Masvidal fight: ‘That’s cool’

Turning in a majority decision win overnight against fellow UFC alum, Jorge Masvidal in California, Nate Diaz also netted former foe, Conor McGregor a cool $1,625,000 in wager winning following his victory on the West Coast.

Diaz, a former title challenger under the banner of the UFC, made his second appearance in the squared circle overnight in a 175lbs light heavyweight clash with the above-mentioned, Masvidal in the pair’s headliner in California.

And impressing onlookers, fans, and pundits alike with his majority decision win over Masvidal – who has since called for a rematch fight on neutral ground, Diaz has laid out immediate plans to take on all comers in his next outing.

Welcoming a rematch with incumbent UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards in an expected return to the Octagon next, Diaz also offered to fight former foe, Jake Paul once again – whom defeated him back in August of last year in a unanimous decision shutout.

Conor McGregor lands $1,625,000 payday after Nate Diaz’s decision win

Backed to the tune of $500,000 by his former two-time rival, McGregor overnight, Diaz’s victory over Floridian veteran, Masvidal landed the Dubliner a massive $1,625,000 payout as a result.

Reacting to his prior opponent’s sizeable windfall, Diaz simply claimed McGregor’s bet win was “cool”.

Nate Diaz reacts to Conor McGregor betting $500k on him: "That's cool" 😅 #DiazMasvidal pic.twitter.com/eXgdFsk4cB — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 7, 2024

Sharing a distinct history with McGregor during the pair’s respective tenures in the UFC, DIaz defended the former two-weight champion’s decision to withdraw from a return last month due to a toe injury, before stressing his desire to fight him for a third time in the future.

“I want to get this [Jorge Masvida] fight out of the way before I start thinking about the future,” Nate Diaz sa9d. “But I would like to fight him (Conor McGregor) and I would like to fight him in a rematch in MMA. At UFC 306, it would be great, if that were an option, but if not, then in the future, in the UFC, at some point.”

“I see it as a fight that needs to happen,” Nate Diaz continued. “We got the second out of the way, and the third should have happened straight away, also. And at some point, it’s going to happen.”

