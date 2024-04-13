Bobby Green batters veteran Jim Miller bloody in one sided decision victory – UFC 300 Highlights

Returning to the winner’s enclosure tonight in his lightweight clash with veteran future Hall of Fame inductee, Jim Miller — Bobby Green turned in a bloody battering of the New Jersey native in the pair’s preliminary card clash at UFC 300, landing a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-26) win over the veteran.

Green, a veteran lightweight contender under the promotion’s banner, returned tonight for the first time since he suffered a brutal KO loss to fellow UFC 300 feature, Jalin Turner — snapping his winning run to boot.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

And meeting Miller tonight, San Bernardino native, Bobby Green was tasked with knocking back the fan-favorite veteran, who had turned in wins over both Mac Danzig, and Takanori Gomi and UFC 100 back in 2009, and UFC 200 back in 2016, respectively.

Emerging beyond the first round despite a decent wobble in the frame, Green bloodied Miller in the second and third frame almost past recognition, racking up himself points on one-sided scorecards.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

With the added incentive of $300,000 bonuses on the line tonight for UFC 300, Green urged MIller to throw caution to the wind in the final minute of the fight, wobbling him badly before swamring and dominating to the final buzzer.

Following his victory, Green called for a July return to the Octagon at a potential UFC 304 event in Manchester, England — eyeing a long-anticipated grudge fight against polarizing grappler, Paddy Pimblett.

Below, catch the highlights from Bobby Green’s decision win over Jim Miller