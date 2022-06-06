Off the back of an impressive, quickfire knockout win in his professional mixed marital arts debut last weekend, Bo Nickal has claimed that within five years time, he will be a champion in a major organization, as well as the pound-for-pound best fighter in professional mixed martial arts.

A three-time NCAA Division I All American gold medalist in consecutive victories from 2017 to 2019, Nickal, a native of Colorado, currently plys his trade at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida – training alongside the likes of Jorge Masvidal, and former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier extensively.

Making his highly-anticipated professional mixed martial arts debut at iKON Fighting Championship 3 last weekend in Richmond, Virginia – landing a thunderous first round knockout win over John Noland in just 33 seconds of the first frame.

Bo Nickal makes a bold prediction for his professional MMA career

Setting a massive target for himself, Nickal revealed during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani – that within the next five years, his goal is to become the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artist across the sport.

“I’m out to be the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” Bo Nickal said. “That’s what I wanna do – that’s what I’m here to do. And that’s what I’m gonna accomplish in the next five years.”

“We all know where I have to be (organization), in order to do that,” Bo Nickal said when asked if he had a preference for which promotion he competed for. “Now, will I be there right away? Will that be the first organization I sign with? I don’t know – it’s hard to say. But, that’s where I will be, without a doubt, in the next half a decade.”

A gold medalist at the 2019 U23 World Championships in freestyle wrestling in Budapest, Hungry – Nickal made his professional mixed martial arts debut at the middleweight limit.