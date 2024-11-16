Bo Nickal blown away by the skills of Khamzat Chimaev: ‘Last performance was really incredible’

Claiming a future showdown with the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev is likely in the future, UFC 309 feature, Bo Nickal could not help but gush over the Chechen’s win over former champion, Robert Whittaker last month — describing his outing as “really incredible.

Nickal, who returns tonight on the main card of UFC 309, features in Madison Square Garden in a high-stakes pairing with Scottish grappling talent, Paul Craig, as the former makes his fourth Octagon venture in a bid to keep his undefeated record intact.

Sidelined since another high-profile outing at UFC 300 earlier this annum, Colorado native, Nickal most recently racked up his third promotional win, submitting Cody Brundage with an eventual rear-naked choke win.

Following victories over the likes of Jamie Pickett, and then Val Woodburn to quick kick start his Octagon tenure, Nickal has drawn comparisons to the surging middleweight contender, Chimaev — with the two heavily linked to a potential title fight in the near future.

Bo Nickal heaps praise on Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 309 return

And speaking with assembled media ahead of his return against Craig, Nickal claimed he would likely stand opposite Chimaev in the near future, gushing over his win against ex-champion, Whittaker.

“I think that Khamzat’s (Chimaev) last performance was really, really incredible,” Bo Nickal explained. “It was probably the best performance he’s had. Submitting a former champion in the first round is an amazing feat. I feel like he’s definitely right there for a title shot. We’ll see what the UFC wants to do, but I doubt he fights again before he fights for the belt.”

“As for me, I have a lot of catching up to do,” Bo Nickal explained. “I’m fighting unranked guys right now, so those are the types of fights I want in the future. But again, the main focus is to improve, develop, and get better at fighting. We’ll make that happen in time.”