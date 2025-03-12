Karate vs. Muay Thai – What Happens Between When Black Belt Takes on a Muay Thai Icon?

Karate black belt Jesse Enkamp recently took on the god of Muay Thai Saenchai in a Karate vs. Muay Thai matchup. The clip showcases various Muay Thai techniques, including kicks and sweeps plus a sparring session where Jesse Enkamp learns and applies these techniques against Saenchai.

Karate vs. Muay Thai

Saenchai is a legendary figure in Muay Thai. He began fighting at the age of 8 and has had a storied career spanning over two decades. Saenchai is known for his technical and unorthodox fighting style, incorporating Muay Boran techniques. He has won numerous titles, including multiple Lumpinee belts and international championships.

The karate black belt Jesse Enkamp sparred Saenchai in the gym. Saenchai landed a question mark kick, it was a fake low, then came high. “It might not look like much, but that kick came out of nowhere, and it actually gave me a black eye.” Despite the size difference, Saenchai had no issue tossing and throwing the larger man. But the Muay Thai icon complimented his skills and asked him to release his power. The two later discuss the sport and spiritual aspects of Muay Thai.

Few showdowns are as captivating as a battle between a Karate Black Belt and a Muay Thai champion. Karate vs. Muay Thai has long been a question that many fans have had and is the backbone behind K-1 kickboxing. What striking martial art has the best form? Karate excelled in K-1 with fighters such as Andy Hug and Semmy Schilt while Muay Thai had a mix of representatives such as Erensto Hoost.

There are loads of Karate vs. Muay Thai matches and there is no unanimous idea as to what is better as it often varies on the rules and fighters.