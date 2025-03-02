Watch: Bloodied Muay Thai fighter Unable to Continue After Slicing Elbow

In a brutal Muay Thai bout at Rajadamnern World Series (RWS), Argentinian fighter Angel Bauza secured a victory against Kyle Leung in the second round due to a doctor’s stoppage. The fight, which took place on March 2, 2025, showcased the ruthless efficiency of elbow strikes in Muay Thai.

Bloodied Muay Thai fighter Unable to Continue After Slicing Elbow

Bauza demonstrated the devastating power of his elbow strikes, inflicted a significant cut on Leung, forcing the doctor to call an end to the fight in the second round.

Angel Bauza’s victory adds to his growing reputation in the Muay Thai world. Previously, Bauza had competed in the KWU SENSHI World Cup for Amateurs. His performance in this RWS event further cements his status as a formidable competitor in the international Muay Thai scene.

Injuries from elbow strikes are not uncommon in Muay Thai. A study on Muay Thai fight-related injuries revealed that cuts and lacerations are among the most frequent reasons for fight stoppages, along with concussions and fractures.

The RWS event, hosted at the iconic Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, continues to be a premier showcase for Muay Thai talent from around the world. Rajadamnern Stadium, with its rich history and prestigious reputation, provides a fitting stage for intense battles like the one between Bauza and Leung.

As the final bout of the night, Bauza’s win provided a fitting conclusion to what was an action-packed event at Rajadamnern Stadium.