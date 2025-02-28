Watch: Spectacular Rolling Thunder Knockout Leaves Fans Speechless at RISE 186

At RISE 186, held on February 23, 2025, Musashi Matsushita delivered a spectacular knockout victory against Auto Muangpaphum, cementing his status as one of the most exciting kickboxers in the sport. The fight culminated in the fourth round when Matsushita executed a perfectly timed spinning back heel kick, also known as a Rolling Thunder, that left Muangpaphum unable to continue. The knockout occurred at 2:59 of the round in a moment that has gone viral.

Rolling Thunder Knockout

The knockout has been widely celebrated on social media, with many fans and analysts calling it one of the most spectacular finishes of the year. At just 19 years old, Musashi Matsushita has already built an impressive resume. His ability to blend traditional martial arts techniques with modern kickboxing.

Before he became a professional kickboxer in RISE, Musashi Matsushita’s amateur career included over 400 full-contact karate bouts with an impressive record of 418 wins against only 22 losses. Matsushita began training in Kyokushin Karate at the age of four and quickly excelled. By 2017, he transitioned to K-1 amateur kickboxing and won the K-1 Amateur All-Japan Tournament after just five months of training.

At RISE 186, the spinning back heel kick, a high-risk, high-reward maneuver rarely seen in professional kickboxing, landed cleanly on Muangpaphum’s head. Thailand’s Muangpaphum and the Japanese-born Musashi Matsushita originally fought to a three round draw thus requiring an additional fourth round. The Japanese athlete landed a series of strikes that clearly had affected Muangpaphum. He was dazed when the rolling thunder knockout occurred.