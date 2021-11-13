A thrilling night of action at BKFC 22 is in the books as Miami, Florida, hosted the heated rivalry between MMA veteran Hector Lombard and Lorenzo Hunt, which was warmed up by the ten previous fights that went down beforehand.

It was always destined that Lombard and Hunt would meet inside the ropes and trade leather after their viral confrontation at BKFC 18. Following Hector Lombard’s victory over Joe Riggs, Lorenzo Hunt proceeded to bull-rush into the ring. He confronted Lombard, which resulted in the former Bellator MMA champion throwing a combination at Hunt.

The bad blood spilled into the BKFC 22 main event, giving Bare Knuckle boxing enthusiasts the entertainment they paid for.

Lombard and Hunt got after it right from the off-set, throwing with bad intentions, giving each other no time to settle into the fight.

After the chaos calmed, Hunt was able to download the data of Lombard, utilizing his lead hand to gauge the distance and capitalise on his reach advantage. Which lead to the thirty-nine-year-old wearing on the scar tissue of Lombard, landing multiple clean shots resulting in several cuts. Hector Lombard’s experience was on display as he stayed in the fight, continued to walk forward, and landed heavy shots of his own. In the end, it wasn’t enough as the judges settled the bad blood crediting Lorenzo Hunt with a unanimous decision victory, recording his sixth win as a Bare Knuckle boxer, and capturing the BKFC cruiserweight championship.

"I was able to weather the storm with pure perseverance and heart that my mother & father gave me. Two crazy people, they put 'em together and made a third crazy motherfucka!" -Lorenzo Hunt pic.twitter.com/hMpD2UEmIZ — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 13, 2021

Official BKFC 22 Main Event Result: Lorenzo Hunt def. Hector Lombard by unanimous decision (48-47 48-47, 49-46)

Full BKFC 22 Results

Main Card

Luis Palomino def. Dat Nguyen by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 50-45) — Wins BKFC Lightweight Championship

Britain Hart def. Pearl Gonzalez by unanimous decision (48-47,48-47, 49-46)

Gustavo Trujillo def. Mike Kyle via KO at 0:34 of Round No. 1

Gustavo Trujillo ends in the first exchange with a clean right hand that drops Mike Kyle! #BKFC22 pic.twitter.com/FQa0lJ4G57 — Andrew Harbaugh (@MandrewH_) November 13, 2021

Marcus Brimage vs. Will Shutt results in a split draw (49-45, 46-48, 47-47)

Howard Davis def. Rusty Crowder by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Arthur Walcott-Ceesay def. Joshuah Alvarez by unanimous decision (48-45 48-45, 50-44)

Montaser Aboughaly def. Jonathan Noah via KO at 0:46 of Round No. 2

Prelims

James Rodriguez def. Brian Maxwell via TKO at 1:28 Round No.1

Peter Peraza def. Manny Barrera by unanimous decision (48-45, 48-45, 49-45)

Tyler Randall def. Darwin Bonilla by unanimous decision (48-45, 48-45, 48-45)

BKFC22 FREE Prelims are LIVE! Watch all the action on the BKTV APP! pic.twitter.com/qhNGpsNkru — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 13, 2021

