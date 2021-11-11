Lorenzo Hunt walked over to Hector Lombard to grab his belt and then proceeded to smash it on the ground before being escorted out of the building at the BKFC 22 pre-fight press conference.

The ongoing events caused by Hunt grabbing the cruiserweight belt was the UFC veteran Lombard being restrained as well as the whole press conference being in a state of shock.

This is a fight that seems to be long overdue between both fighters with their first encounter coming after Lombard’s title victory, now with this final meeting leading carnage.

Hunt was fined an undisclosed fee for his actions, BKFC officials told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin.

Things go off the rails at the #BKFC22 press conference! pic.twitter.com/lO2dtdAyy0 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 11, 2021

Hector Lombard and Lorenzo Hunt have a long history

Dating back to BKFC when Lombard captured the cruiserweight title for the first time causing Hunt to storm the ring.

This resulted in Lombard hitting Hunt with a two-punch combination while the area security and everyone surrounding tried to separate them.

With all of the pre-fight build-up with already a couple of near fight situations there seems to be no love lost between the two fighters

Hunt currently holds a record of 6-1 in BKFC and is riding a three-fight win streak with all finishes being by knockout.

Since joining BKFC Lombard is undefeated and has captured the cruiserweight title, the UFC veteran will look to add to the success he has had since joining the organization with a win over Hunt.

