Big Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Manon Fiorot Bout Bolsters UFC Vancouver

A consequential contest in Canada is set to go down between two of the higher-ranked flyweight contenders in the UFC. On October 18th in Vancouver, Jasmine Jasudavicius will test skills with Manon Fiorot in a fight that emanates from Rogers Arena and is set for three, five-minute rounds. This UFC Fight Night offering for Q4 of 2025 was confirmed to MMA Junkie by two sources close to the situation who requested anonymity, considering the promotion has not officially announced this bout as of yet.

The UFC Vancouver lineup so far has only seen two bout announcements made prior to Jasudavicius vs. Fiorot, as Stephanie Luciano versus Ravena Oliveira and Danny Barlow versus Djorden Santos are both set for the Autumn card.

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Manon Fiorot overview

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Manon Fiorot pits the number five-ranked flyweight contender in the company against the UFC’s number two-ranked 125-pounder, respectively. Fiorot is looking to rebound from her failed title bid against Valentina Shevchenko after going the distance against the multi-time 125-pound titleholder at UFC 315 in May.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – NOVEMBER 02: Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada reacts after a submission victory against Ariane da Silva of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Place on November 02, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Prior to that, the French fighter had accrued a twelve-fight winning streak that featured statement wins for Fiorot against the likes of Rose Namajunas, Erin Blanchfield, and Mayra Bueno Silva to name a few.

Jasudavicius also last competed in May, but her outcome at UFC 315 differed from Fiorot’s. The Canadian combatant defeated former UFC champion Jessica Andrade with a rear-naked choke a bit over the halfway mark of the fight’s opening round.

Throughout her octagon tenure, Jasudavicius has also collected victories over the likes of the aforementioned Mayra Bueno Silva, Fatima Kline, Miranda Maverick, and Ariane Lipski da Silva, to name but a few. The Niagara Top Team product is riding a five-fight winning streak into Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Manon Fiorot, a fight that many see as the highest stakes test of Jasudavicius’ professional MMA career so far.