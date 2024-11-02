Erin Blanchfield lands huge career win over Rose Namajunas in close decision – UFC Edmonton Highlights

Fan-favorite flyweight contender, Erin Blanchfield has positioned herself into a title charge in the division — landing the biggest victory of her young Octagon tenure to date, in the form of a decision success against former two-time strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Edmonton.

Entering tonight’s five round co-headliner with Namajunas as the current number two ranked flyweight contender, New Jersey native, Blanchfield was forced to battle back from the scorecards following an impressive opening pair from Namajunas.

And employing her wrestling successfully in the third round, former Invicta FC star, Blanchfield managed to land another series of take downs, notably landing in a crucifix position in the latter rounds to ride out and land a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) victory over former gold holder, Namajunas.

Staking her claim for a definitive title eliminator in her next Octagon walk, Blanchfield welcomed the chance to take on former undisputed flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso in the immediate future.

Below, catch the highlights from Erin Blanchfield’s decision win over Rose Namajunas at UFC Edmonton