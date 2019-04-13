Betting Odds For UFC 236: Is Max Holloway Favored To Win Interim Title?

The final UFC 236 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC 236 pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, April 13, 2019) from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET.



Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship will headline the show. Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight championship will serve as the co-headliner.



Rounding out the five-bout main card is Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree in a light heavyweight bout, Dwight Grant vs. Alan Jouban in a welterweight bout, and Nikita Krylov vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout.



According to oddsmakers, Holloway is a -220 favorite over Poirier, who is a +180 underdog. Other odds for the main card include being a +155 underdog against Adesanya, who is a -175 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card PPV (10 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway (-220) vs. Dustin Poirier (+180)

Israel Adesanya (-175) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (+155)

Eryk Anders (-190) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (+165)

Alan Jouban (-115) vs. Dwight Grant (-105)

Nikita Krylov (-115) vs. Ovince St. Preux (-105)



ESPN Prelims (8 p.m. ET)

Jalin Turner (-120) vs. Matt Frevola (EVEN)

Alexandre Pantoja (-150) vs. Wilson Reis (+130)

Zelim Imadaev (-120) vs. Max Griffin (EVEN)

Boston Salmon (-130) vs. Khalid Taha (+110)



Fight Pass Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET)

Belal Muhammad (-145) vs. Curtis Millender (+125)

Montel Jackson (-525) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (+415)

Poliana Botelho (-170) vs. Lauren Mueller (+150)

Brandon Davis (-165) vs. Randy Costa (+145)

