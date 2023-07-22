It’s a new year, and more boxing practitioners are looking for new boxing shoes. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best boxing shoes of 2023.

Check out detailed reviews of all of the best boxing shoes with Amazon links provided. Also, check out our what to look for in a good pair of boxing shoes section before purchasing.

What to Look for in the Best Boxing Shoes

You should never settle for any type of shoes, but ones that are made with high-quality material. Here’s what you should look for when shopping for the best boxing shoes.

Fit & Comfort

Boxing shoes should provide a snug fit without being too tight or restrictive. Look for a pair of shoes that are comfortable while also having a secure fit. This will enable you to train at an optimal level and be comfortable.

Sole & Traction

A good pair of boxing shoes should have soles that offer great traction, which grips the canvas or mat you’re training on. Shoes that provide good traction will help improve your movement and also prevent you from slipping and falling.

Before you buy a pair of boxing shoes, feel the pattern of the soles and move around in them. Doing this will test their traction and show you if they’ll properly grip the mat/canvas.

Lightweight

To move at your best, you’ll need boxing shoes made of lightweight material. The best materials are a mix of durable rubber and cloth that is lightweight and durable.

Breathability

Look for a pair of boxing shoes that include mesh panels. They will allow air to circulate into your shoes and cool your feet to prevent excessive sweating.

Ankle Support

Ankle support is an extremely important aspect when looking to buy the best boxing shoes. If you have ankle problems, your best options are high tops or shoes with ankle straps. Either one of these features will provide extra stability to your ankles.

Durability

Boxing is a hard and demanding sport that requires shoes that are just as tough. Durable boxing shoes will protect your feet and last you for years of training.

Flexibility

Your boxing shoes should not only be durable but also flexible. As you move and shift your weight, a good pair of shoes will give you a 100% range of motion.

Closure System

Look for shoes with a good closure system that won’t come undone or feel loose when training. It’s annoying to stop and readjust your shoes during training, so choose a pair with good closure.

Style

The style isn’t as important to some, but your shoes represent you. That’s why you should always choose shoes that are not only well-made but also look cool.

Brand Recognition

Brand recognition is also important when shopping for boxing shoes. Known brands have a reputation for quality and will most likely last longer. Never settle for cheap no-name brand of boxing shoe.

Other Things To Remember When Buying Boxing Shoes

Try Different Brands of Boxing Shoes

The best thing you can do when shopping for boxing shoes is to try on different brands. Each brand may have the same sizes, but they don’t all fit the same.

An Everlast boxing shoe does not fit like a Hayabusa boxing shoe. Some shoes are more catered to a slender foot, while others are catered to more of a wide foot.

That’s why you need to do yourself a favor and try on different boxing shoes until you find the one that fits perfectly.

Ask Your Coaches & More Experienced Teammates

One of the resources that you should take advantage of is asking your coaches and more experienced teammates for recommendations. They’ve worn various types of boxing shoes and know which brands make quality products and others you should avoid.

The Best Boxing Shoes of 2023

Venom Elite Boxing Shoes

Tri-Material

Lateral Support

Rubber Outsole

Optimized Comfort

Glued Anatomical Insole

28 Shoe Sizes

12 Designs

Venom is known for making various products in the combat sports world. They’ve now entered the boxing footwear market with their Venom Elite Boxing Shoes.

These shoes are designed with a tri-material including PU flex, PU glossy, and mesh honeycomb. Combined together to make a quality boxing shoe that is as comfortable as it’s durable.

Venom went with a mid-cut design that gives the wearer lateral support. Preventing ankle injuries while giving them a full range of motion. They also included glued anatomical insoles that keep your feet from moving around in the shoe.

Right now, Venom offers their boxing shoes in 28 different sizes and 12 different color designs that you can choose from.

Sale Venum “Elite Boxing Shoes – White/Gold Tri-material: Patent PU glossy, PU Flex, Mesh Honeycomb

Mid-cut design for dynamic lateral support

Rubber outsole for grip, durability and stability,

Comfort optimized by the anatomical insole,

Glued insole to prevent the risk of slipping,

TITLE Boxing Speed-Flex Encore Mid Boxing Shoes

Trusted Brand

Classic High-Top Design

Optimal Ankle Support

Polyurethane Sole

Built For Quick Footwork

13 Shoe Sizes

8 Designs

TITLE Boxing is one of the most trusted boxing brands in the world that is known for putting out quality products. They have various lines of shoes, and their TITLE BOXING Speed-Flex Encore Mid Boxing Shoes are one of their best.

These are some of the best boxing shoes made with a classic high-top design. Providing you with great ankle support when making lateral movements and enabling quick footwork.

They included a polyurethane sole that provides you with great traction when moving around the rings. Wearing these shoes will lower your risk of foot or ankle injuries while training.

TITLE Boxing currently offers these high-top boxing shoes in 13 different sizes and 8 color designs.

TITLE BOXING Speed-Flex Encore Mid Boxing Shoes, Red/Black, 1 Full synthetic leather upper with tight weave nylon fill

Built for quick footwork and speed

Approximate 6″ height

TITLE Speed-flex Encore Tall Boxing Shoes

Trusted Brand

Extra High-Top

Full Synthetic Leather

Built For Quick Footwork

8 Shoe Sizes

5 Designs

If you have ankle problems and want full protection while you’re training, TITLE Boxing has another line of shoes for you. They have their TITLE Speed-Flex Encore Tall Boxing Shoes.

These are some of the best boxing shoes that you can get to protect your ankles. Coming in at a height of 12 inches, that’s double the size of their normal Speed-flex shoes.

The whole shoe is made with durable synthetic leather that will last for years of training. Even though they seem big, these shoes are lightweight and built for quick footwork.

You can currently get these extra tall boxing shoes from TITLE Boxing in 8 sizes and 5 color designs.

Title Speed-Flex Encore Tall Boxing Shoes Size 6 Black Full synthetic leather upper with tight weave nylon fill

Built for quick footwork and speed

Approximate 12″ height

Ringside Undefeated Boxing Shoes

Trusted Brand

Old School Meets New School

100% Leather & Vinyl

Breathable Nylon Mesh Patterns

Non-Slip Soles

9 Size Options

2 Design Options

Ringside is another trusted brand that is known for making some of the best boxing shoes. They’ve combined their classic and new school designs to make the Ringside Undefeated Boxing Shoes.

These boxing shoes are made of 100% vinyl leather, including breathable nylon mesh patterns. You’re getting full protection and maneuverability, and breathability for your feet while training.

Ringside also included non-slip soles in the design of these shoes to ensure you won’t slip and fall during training. You can currently get these top-of-the-line boxing shoes in 9 sizes and 2 different color options.

Sale Ringside unisex adult High-top Sneaker, Black, 12 Women Men US The Ringside Undefeated Boxing Shoes are undefeated in everything from style to performance in the ring

These sport-specific shoes have a patent leather vinyl finish and a high-top ankle for added support to produce elite class performance

Made with a breathable nylon mesh pattern and a non-slip rubber sole for added comfort and safety while fighting

Please see conversion size chart to help determine sizing – Shoes are adult male US sizes – (Ex: Women size 7 = Men size 5)

Hayabusa Pro Boxing Shoes

For Men & Women

Quality Rubber Sole

Lightweight Material

Comfort

Built To Last

8 Size Options

4 Design Options

Hayabusa, like Venum, is known for making some of the best combat sports products in the world. They also make one of the best boxing shoes on the market with their Hayabusa Pro Boxing Shoes.

These are top-of-the-line boxing shoes that are made for both men and women to wear. Hayabusa made these shoes with high-quality lightweight material to ensure you’re not weighed down during training.

You’ll also be able to glide around the ring thanks to the quality rubber soles that Hayabusa added to these shoes. All while having a good grip on the mat.

You can currently get these shoes in 8 sizes and 4 different color options.

Hayabusa Pro Boxing Shoes for Men & Women – Black, 6 Men/7.5 Women Traction, Stability, & Comfort: The Hayabusa Pro Boxing Shoes combine traction, stability, and comfort for the ultimate shoe in the ring. The lightweight design and custom outsole allow for explosive agility with an anchored grip for pinpoint pivots.

Absolute Control In The Ring: Hayabusa Pro Boxing Shoes are lightweight for explosive movement as you shuffle and slide around the ring with agility and precision.

Anchored Grip For Max Power: Flexible soles with angled grooves provide a stable, anchored grip in the ring with toe creases that provide traction for pinpoint pivots and maximum power transfer when you throw a punch.

Proper Comfort And Design: The Hayabusa Pro Boxing Shoes provide a secure fit with a mid height build that supports your ankles. Its cushioned insole conforms to your foot with soft padding while the mesh ventilation keeps you cool and comfortable as you train.

Built To Last: The Hayabusa men’s and women’s boxing shoes are built with durable microfiber leather, mesh panels, and a slim rubber outsole that performs best on canvas in the ring.

Everlast New Elite High-Top Boxing Shoes

Trusted Brand

High-Top Design

Optimal Closure System

Open Weave Mesh

For Gym or Ring

11 Size Options

3 Design Options

Everlast is one of the most trusted and longest-running companies in boxing. They made numerous lines of shoes, and one of their best boxing shoes is the Everlast New Elite High-Top Boxing Shoes.

Top-of-the-line shoes that are worn by world champions like Terrence “Bud” Crawford.

They have perfected their classic high-tops with their latest design. These new shoes from Everlast include a high-top design to protect your ankles from rolling over and an open mesh pattern. Optimal for keeping your feet dry while you get your rounds in.

Thanks to their high-tech closure system, you don’t have to worry about these shoes coming loose. You’ll be right whether you train or fight in the squared circle.

Check out these great boxing shoes available in 11 sizes and 3 color options.

Everlast New Elite High Top Boxing Shoes – Black, Blue, Red (6, Blue) High top design with additional ankle strap increases stability & support

Open weave mesh upper keeps shoes lightweight and comfortable

Hybrid Boxing Shoe design for gym and in-ring use

Men’s sizing; available in full sizes only that run true to size

Adidas Speedex 18 Boxing Shoes

Trusted Brand

Built For Agility

Lightweight

Durable

Light Mesh

40 Size Options

9 Design Options

Adidas is another one of the most trusted manufacturers of boxing apparel in the world. This includes making some of the best boxing shoes with the Adidas Speedex 18 Boxing Shoes.

These shoes from Adidas are very lightweight and built for agility. They feel like you’re almost wearing nothing on your feet.

The light mesh the designers added will dry your feet while keeping you at top speed during training. But even though these shoes are super lightweight, they are also exceptionally durable.

You can’t go wrong with these if you want a good pair of boxing shoes from a trusted brand. Adidas currently makes these shoes in a whopping 40 different sizes and 9 color options.

adidas Unisex Speedex 18 Boxing Shoe, Black/Gold Metallic/Carbon, 6 US Men Boxing shoes built for agility in the ring

WEIGHT: 11.1 ounces

BREATHABILITY AND STABILITY: Single-layer mesh upper with ripples in the forefoot for stability

LIGHTWEIGHT CUSHIONING: EVA midsole offers step-absorbing, durable comfort

ADIWEAR OUTSOLE: Adiwear outsole offers the ultimate in high-wear durability

Right Punch Professional Boxing Shoes

Perfect AmazonRating

100% Leather

Leather Sole

Lightweight

Extra Ankle Support

10 Size Options

4 Design Options

We know we said you should consider known brands over unknown ones, but there are always exceptions. The Right Punch Professional Boxing Shoes may be the best boxing shoes you’ve never heard of.

They currently have a perfect Amazon rating and deserve it. Right Punch made their shoes with 100% leather, including the soles that firmly grip the ring canvas.

Complete with full ankle support, so you won’t roll or sprain an ankle while training. If you want to give this up-and-coming brand a shot, go for it!

They’ve made a great pair of boxing shoes that you can get in 10 sizes and 4 color options.

Professional Boxing Shoes Breathable Wrestling Shoes, Training Shoe for Adult & Youth Men Women Non Slip Rubber Sole Lightweight Boots (Blue & Black, 5) These boxing shoes are made with cowhide leather. These shoes are ideal for sports training and boxing. These shoes are sufficiently light and highly comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

These boxing shoes have extra Ankle support that provide better stability and reduces the chance of Ankle injury. These shoes feature an extra ankle support for great stability.

These boxing shoes have feature an imported rubber sole that provide good stiffness the sides of the imported rubber sole are raised for lateral movement and better traction.

These boxing shoes feature adjustable laces which provide maximum stability and durability.

Customer service is our top priority. We always try our best to help the customer and provide them an excellent customer service. We are selling high quality items in the best prices just to satisfy the customer.

YSGDB Boxing Shoes

Perfect Amazon Rating

High-Top Design

Lightweight

Strap Design

Breathable Mesh

6 Size Options

2 Design Options

You’ve probably never heard of YSGDB, but we think you will see more of them in the future. The YSGDB Boxing Shoes are some of the best boxing shoes on our list.

They currently have a perfect Amazon rating, and we can see why from the specs. These shoes are lightweight with a high-top design to keep you moving freely while protecting your ankles.

YSGDB made their shoes with breathable mesh to let your feet breathe while you’re doing rounds. Also, a high-tech strap design keeps your feet in place and your shoes tight while training. These great shoes are available in 6 sizes and just two different colors.

Wrestling Shoes Fighting Sports Boxing Shoes for Adults Mesh Fitness Sneakers Unisex Pro Men’s and Youth Genuine Boot Lightweight Bodybuilding Training 1.Wrestling Shoes with comfort-boosting properties to help strengthen your performance.

2.High top upper to protect your ankle.

The fitness sneakers also features lace fastening and Velcro straps for even greater stability.

4.The boxing shoes cushioned mesh insole performs comfort of inter and its outer mesh accumulates sweat-absorbing properties, while enhanced breathable.

5.Rubber outsole gives you the best grip and traction on the mat,and is also non-slip and durability.

Sisstke Women’s Boxing Shoes

Perfect AmazonRating

Women’s Boxing Shoe

Minimalist Style

Lightweight

Mesh Panels

Anti-Skid Soles

7 Size Options

6 Design Options

For the last product on our list, we have some of the best boxing shoes that are specifically for the ladies. The Sisstke Women’s Boxing Shoes are incredibly well-made boxing shoes made just for female boxers.

These great pair of shoes currently have a perfect Amazon rating, which they really deserve. They have a lightweight minimalist style with light mesh panels to keep your feet cool while training.

Sisstke also included anti-skid soles in the design to keep you from slipping while you’re hitting the bag or pads. They currently make these great shoes in 7 size options and 6 color options.