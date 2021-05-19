Beneil Dariush thinks he could be the first man to challenge the newly crowned UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira.

‘Do Bronx’ picked up the previously vacant strap with a TKO win over Michael Chandler. The Brazilian was hit and hurt on several occasions in the first frame but rallied early in the second round to get the finish.

On the same card, Dariush picked up the biggest win of his career. The Iranian-born, American fighter dominated Tony Ferguson over three rounds. Dariush even locked up a heel hook submission and only never got the tap due to Ferguson’s next-level toughness.

Most fans and pundit believe the next shot at the lightweight title will go to the winner of Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor who will clash for the third time at UFC 264 on July 10.

Dariush explained his case for the next title shot to MMA Junkie.

“I think I (have) a real case for the title,” Dariush said. “In business numbers, that’s the fight that’s going to get the title shot. But here’s the thing: I’m the only guy with an actual streak in that division. That’s one thing. I have the longest streak in the top three right now. The other thing is these guys don’t get their contracts figured out that quickly. These guys, they’ll fight – I’ve seen contracts fall apart with Dustin and Conor. Things have not worked out for them. So, I’m sitting here and I’m ready to go.”

The 32-year-old is hoping to fight again later this year and believes his schedule lines up perfectly with the champions.

“All you’ve got to do is give me a fight at the end of November or December,” Dariush said. “That’s all I’m saying. It’s not that far off. I’m sure Charles is going to want a break to celebrate in Brazil and do his thing. So, I’m here.”

Dariush and Oliveira have previously been matched up but never actually fought, meaning both men will have already sized each other up.

“I’ve already thought about it before,” Dariush said. “I don’t know if you remember, but I was already matched up with this guy a few times. I’ve thought about how I would fight him, I’ve thought about how I would get after him, and I think it’ll be pretty exciting. I think people would really like it.”

Do you think Beneil Dariush should get the next title shot?