IT’S TIME! The UFC 262 main event is finally upon us. Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are about to throw down for the vacant lightweight title. Who’ll win? Let’s find out.

Round 1: Charles Oliveira lands a big leg kick that drops Michael Chandler early. The former Bellator champion pops back up and is getting after it. Chandler cracks Oliveira who immediately shoots in. Chandler tries to lock up the guillotine choke, it looks deep but the BJJ specialist survives and ends up on top. Oliveira is on his back and has the body triangle locked up. Three minutes left on the clock this is a terrible spot for Chandler. Amazingly, Chandler explodes out and back to his feet! He’s standing over his opponent, picking his shots. Oliveira pops back to his feet. Chandler cracks him! Oliveira is covering up and is forced to take a knee. Chandler continues to drop s bombs from the guard but Oliveira appears to have survived that flurry. A brief lull in this all-action first round. Chandler lands a nasty elbow before passing into side control. Oliveira recovers guard and appears to be hanging on for the end of the first round. The first frame ends with Chandler standing over a bloodied Oliveira.

Round 2: Oliveira comes out and catches Chandler early. The former Bellator champion is hurt and trying to get out of range. Oliveira continues to land big shots and ultimately drops his man. The Brazilian swarms on the floor and knocks Chandler out cold.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via TKO in round two.