Beneil Dariush Comes In Overweight, Fined Before UFC 322 Clash With Benoit Saint-Denis

Beneil Dariush will forfeit 20% of his purse at UFC 322, after the lightweight contender missed weight by 1.2 pounds on Friday.

Scheduled to square off against Benoit Saint-Denis as part of Saturday’s stacked lineup in NYC, Dariush stepped on the scale and weighed in at 157.2 pounds for his non-title clash against the ‘God of War.’

Beneil Dariush misses weight at 157.2 lbs 😬 #UFC322



The fight will go on as planned, with Dariush handing over a chunk of his earnings to Saint-Denis. It’s just the second time Dariush has missed weight under the UFC banner, the first coming in 2020.

Dariush was the only one of 24 fighters to miss the mark during Friday’s weigh-ins. Elsewhere, Islam Makhachev weighed in at 170 on the dot for his highly anticipated title clash with defending welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Also on the mark was Valentina Shevchenko, who puts her flyweight gold on the line against two-time strawweight queen Zhang Weili.

Check out the full weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jack Della Maddalena (169.8) vs. Islam Makhachev (170.0)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.6) vs. Zhang Weili (124.6)

Sean Brady (169.4) vs. Michael Morales (170.6)

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Carlos Prates (169.6)

Beneil Dariush (157.2)* vs. Benoit Saint Denis (155.6)

Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+/Disney+/FX at 8 p.m. ET)

Bo Nickal (185.8) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (186)

Roman Kopylov (185.2) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.8)

Erin Blanchfield (125.8) vs. Tracy Cortez (125.6)

Malcolm Wellmaker (143.6) vs Ethyn Ewing (145.2)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/Disney+/FX at 6 p.m. ET)