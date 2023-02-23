Beneil Dariush starts as a betting favorite against Charles Oliveira for UFC 288 showdown

According to UFC gamblers, the former champion Charles Oliveira will be in for a rough night against Beneil Dariush at UFC 288.

The May 6 showdown at UFC 288 between Dariush and Oliveira was recently confirmed. The opening lines for this matchup have Dariush as a slight favorite. At the time of writing, according to BetOnline, Dariush is a favorite at -130 and Oliveira is an underdog at +110. These are very close odds and are expected to shift as we approach fight time. What this means, a bettor would need to put $130 on Darisuh to earn $100, if he wins. While a $100 bet on Oliveira would net the gambler $110 with a victory.

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush at UFC 288

Beneil Dariush wanted to face Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight UFC world title, instead, he has been booked against the former champion ‘Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira of Brazil. The 33-year-old Dariush is currently on an eight-fight win streak in the competitive lightweight division. Additionally, he is an action fighter with five performance bonuses in his UFC career.

Charles Oliveira has impressive wins over fighters such as Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Tony Ferguson, among others. the former champion is just coming off a loss against Islam Makhachev which had the lightweight throne on the line. ‘Do Bronx’ is an exciting fighter who has won a whopping 18 performance bonuses in his lengthy UFC career.

The lightweight division is one of the most exciting in the MMA today. Dariush and Oliveira are famed for their thrilling fight action in the octagon.