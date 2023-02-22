Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush confirmed for UFC 288 in May

UFC 288 on May 6 has had a high-stakes lightweight showdown added to it as the former champion Charles Oliveira will face the top-ranked Beneil Dariush.

It was recently confirmed on Instagram that this UFC lightweight matchup has been officially booked. The Brazilian ‘Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira shared on Instagram:

“Now it’s official, on May 6th let’s get it! UFC 288, the lightweight lion is hungry and ready to hunt 🙌🏼👊🏼🚀🙏🏼”

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush at UFC 288

Beneil Dariush is currently ranked at no. 4 in the competitive lightweight division. The 33-year-old athlete has worked his way to the top of the weight class with an impressive eight-fight win streak. Dariush has notable wins over Mateusz Gamrot, Tony Ferguson, Carlos Diego Ferreira, and several others. Additionally, he is an exciting fighter having captured four performance of the night bonuses plus one fight of the night bonus in his UFC career.

While he did believe that was the top contender who was next in line to challenge the reigning champion Islam Makhachev, Dariush will have to settle for facing the former division king Charles Oliveira later this year.

Brazil’s Charles Oliveira had put together an impressive 11-fight win streak before being defeated by Dagestan’s Makhachev. Along the way Oliveira had defeated fighters such as Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Kevin Lee all by way of stoppage. The Brazilian-born fighter also holds multiple records in the UFC such as the most finishes in UFC history at 19 and the most submission wins in UFC history at 16.

Upcoming at UFC 288 on May 6, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will battle to earn a shot at the lightweight throne.