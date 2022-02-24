Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren has weighed in on how fighters are treated on social media amidst the trolling of light heavyweight Johnny Walker.

Askren is retired from MMA but has continued to be a prominent presence in the sport. He also took a boxing fight against Jake Paul last year, falling via first-round knockout.

While Askren had his fair share of success in MMA, particularly in Bellator, he was attacked on social media after losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia, specifically. Askren has also been known as a troll in some MMA circles and an instigator of his own on social media.

Walker has been attacked viciously by some trolls online, particularly with created memes of his knockout loss to Jamahal Hill. After Hill came to Walker’s defense, Askren downplayed fighters who hit back at online trolls.

Ben Askren Thinks Fighters Like Johnny Walker Shouldn’t Be “Babies” Regarding Trolls

We all know what we signed up for. Fighters need to quit being little babies about people making fun of them on twitter. https://t.co/enn2bpTWwj — Funky (@Benaskren) February 24, 2022

“We all know what we signed up for,” Askren said. “Fighters need to quit being little babies about people making fun of them on Twitter.”

Walker has now lost four of his last five fights in the octagon and is in desperate need of a win. Meanwhile, Hill landed in the Top 10 in the light heavyweight division and continues a potential run towards a title shot.

Askren continues to coach wrestling and hasn’t admitted any profound interest in getting back in the cage. Before signing with the UFC in 2019, he earned welterweight titles in ONE Championship and Bellator.

Walker’s fiancee recently defended him on social media, posting a lengthy message targeting the trolls who have harassed her partner.

It’s unclear when Walker will return to the cage, but he’s arguably in a must-win situation in his UFC career.

