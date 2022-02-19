Sweet Dreams. Jamahal Hill living up to his nickname most certainly in the main event of UFC Vegas 48 — stopping Johnny Walker with a thunderous clipping right hand shot to round out tonight’s action at the UFC Apex facility.

Hill, who patiently stalked Walker as the Brazilian evaded, exploded with a right hand as Walker approached, and despite only clipping the Straight Blast Gym staple with the strike, he rendered Walker completely unconscious, standing, before following up with a pair of ground strikes.

Below, catch the highlights from Jamahal Hill’s stunning Knockout of the Year contender against Johnny Walker

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.