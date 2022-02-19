Sweet Dreams. Jamahal Hill living up to his nickname most certainly in the main event of UFC Vegas 48 — stopping Johnny Walker with a thunderous clipping right hand shot to round out tonight’s action at the UFC Apex facility.
Hill, who patiently stalked Walker as the Brazilian evaded, exploded with a right hand as Walker approached, and despite only clipping the Straight Blast Gym staple with the strike, he rendered Walker completely unconscious, standing, before following up with a pair of ground strikes.