Ben Askren Responds To Anthony Pettis Saying He Was ‘Happy’ For Jorge Masvidal’s Flying Knee KO

Spread the word!













Ben Askren’s first career defeat in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition came at the hands of Jorge Masvidal.

The pair met in one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year at UFC 239. Masvidal, knowing Askren’s wrestling-heavy style meant he’d come in on an immediate takedown attempt, shot in with a flying knee. The knee connected flush on Askren’s skull, immediately rendering him unconscious.

Masvidal is now the record-holder for fastest knockout in UFC history with five seconds. Tonight (Sat. August 17, 2019) UFC 241 goes down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the co-main event, Askren’s teammate, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, takes on Nate Diaz. On one of the UFC’s episodes of “Embedded,” Pettis is seen speaking to Yoel Romero, a teammate of Masvidal.

Pettis asks Romero how Masvidal is doing, and said he was “happy” for his big KO win over Askren, even though “Funky” is his teammate. Bellator fighter Dillon Danis posted the clip on Twitter, tagging Askren, saying he needs new friends.

Askren responded by saying he agrees with Danis, calling Pettis’ comments “unacceptable.” He also said he doesn’t need any “fake friends.”

“I agree Dillon this is unacceptable. @Showtimepettis and I aren’t bffs but I thought we had a respect and kinship where feelings and statements like this did not happen. I hope Anthony can clear this up and make his feelings transparent. I don’t need fake friends.”

I agree Dillon this is unacceptable. @Showtimepettis and I aren’t bffs but I thought we had a respect and kinship where feelings and statements like this did not happen. I hope Anthony can clear this up and make his feelings transparent. I don’t need fake friends. https://t.co/SW1dBZoV8m — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) August 17, 2019

What do you think about Pettis saying he was “happy” about Masvidal’s KO over Askren?