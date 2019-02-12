Ben Askren Destroys Conor McGregor Camp On Twitter

Ben Askren has been quite the follow on social media since joining the UFC.

Askren is gearing up to make his UFC debut versus Robbie Lawler next month. However, ‘Funky’ has been poking fun at nearly everybody in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. He recently took aim at Conor McGregor training partner and Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

Danis posted a photo of himself in training, along with the following caption:

“We do not rise to the level of our expectations. We fall to the level of our training.”

Askren decided to respond by taking a shot at former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor:

“Are you telling us this is what happened to Conor?”

McGregor was defeated by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 this past October. He is currently serving a six-months suspension for his involvement in the post-fight brawl between both teams. It’s expected that the UFC is targeting a bout between the Irishman and Donald Cerrone for his return.

As for Askren, he will make his UFC debut next month at UFC 235 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 2, 2019. He’ll face former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, in what’s a very interesting stylistic match-up on paper.

UFC 235 is headlined by a UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jon Jones and Anthony Smith. Also, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will defend his title against Kamaru Usman in the co-main event.