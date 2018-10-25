Ben Askren Brutalizes UFC Welterweight Division With Endless Callouts

Ben Askren is wasting no time in calling out much of the UFC welterweight division.

It’s hardly a surprise that the outspoken Askren brutalizes the division. The shocking news arrived yesterday that ONE welterweight champion “Funky” would be traded to the UFC for Demetrious Johnson. The move was most definitely unlike any other deal in MMA history. When official, the trade will finally see Askren fight in the UFC.

Fans and media have discussed how the undefeated two-promotion champ would do in the UFC for years. A chance to finally find out seemed over when Askren retired as ONE champ last year. But now he’s clearly back, and he’s calling people out like “Funky” likes to do. There are many potentially huge fights available for him in the Octagon.

Not surprisingly, Askren called out welterweight public enemy No. 1 Colby Covington late last night.

Covington predictably blasted Askren but didn’t seem to respond on social media. So today, “Funky” has taken the gloves off. Askren called out longtime veteran Jorge Masvidal:

@GamebredFighter you used to say a lot of shit. Now reality gonna bite you in the ass and your twitter fingers got fired. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

He then claimed Covington wouldn’t respond to him on social media because he would have exposed his intellect:

@ColbyCovMMA wouldn’t tweet me back bc I would expose his very subpar intellect! — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

With no one playing his game, Askren claimed so many UFC fighters used to talk about him. With so many welterweights to face in the UFC, he asked for a “bum of the month” club:

So many fighters said stuff about me in the past. I don’t even get hit. I might tell @ufc to set up a bum of the month club and fight every month! — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

Masvidal then replied. He told Askren to ‘beg him’ and that his day was coming:

Beg me you little slut and just like a little slut whore your day is coming #hoslapseason https://t.co/5j6uzxVA8X — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 25, 2018

Askren then fired back with a brutal response by pointing out Masvidal’s recent cold streak. He claimed it would, therefore, be an honor for Masvidal to be in the same cage with him:

Jorge you haven’t won a fight since Jan 2017! If you had a shred of self awareness you would realize it would be an honor for you to share the cage with me. https://t.co/oI5BCDS0RM — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

Askren was far from done there. He called out recent title contender Darren Till. Although Till was reportedly moving up to middleweight, he hinted he may stay at welterweight.

‘Funky’ asked him if he “felt like going on a losing streak” if he does:

Hey @darrentill2 you feel like going on a losing streak? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

UFC welterweight Alan Jouban then chimed in, claiming that Askren’s wrestling-based style struck fear in the hearts of no one:

.@Benaskren You’re an educated guy. So you’re smart enough to know that your style isn’t striking fear in the hearts of anyone! Sure, you are going to hit some takedowns. But you are are gonna get touched up like never before. Only a matter of time!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 25, 2018

To that, Askren sent a brutal response where he told pointed out Jouban had lost two out of three. Because of that, he should go back to his modeling job:

Alan being humbled in front of millions isn’t something fake tough like happening to them. You’re 1-2 in your last 3, go back to modeling. https://t.co/eNwKBAZBC8 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

Ouch. Askren is not playing games the day after his potential move to the UFC was made public.

He’s an undefeated champion who, despite claims of him being a boring fighter when he was in Bellator, has become a dangerous finisher. He may be favored over anyone but the top welterweights in the UFC.

“Funky” appears more than willing to find out based on his series of online callouts too. Who should he face next?