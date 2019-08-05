Ben Askren Apologizes To MMA Community For Losing To Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













Ben Askren could have very well gotten a title shot next as all he had to do was beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239.

Yet, that was not the case as “Funky” was knocked out in just five seconds by a flying knee. Since the loss, however, Askren has taken it extremely well as he has joked about it in interviews and on social media. Following UFC Newark, where Colby Covington beat Robbie Lawler, he decided to apologize.

I want to apologize for losing bc now all of you have to listen to Marty and Colby talk to each other. It will be damn near unbearable. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) August 3, 2019

“I want to apologize for losing bc now all of you have to listen to Marty and Colby talk to each other. It will be damn near unbearable,” Askren wrote.

Of course, since “Chaos” won all signs point to him taking on Kamaru Usman later this year. The two do not like each other, as evident by their post-fight show interaction, and have even been trash-talking each other for a long time before Usman became the champ.

For Askren, he wishes that his loss to Masvidal never happened and he instead would be getting “Marty from Nebraska” next. Yet, that’s not the case, so the UFC will most likely book Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman next.

What do you make of Askren’s humorous apology to the MMA community?