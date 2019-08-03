Watch: Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman Jaw Off After UFC Newark

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. August 3, 2019) former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington picked up a huge win at UFC Newark.

Covington dominated ex-champion Robbie Lawler for five rounds inside the prudential center of New Jersey. After the bout, it seemed pretty clear that “Chaos” is next in line for Kamaru Usman and the UFC welterweight title. The pair actually came face-to-face on the ESPN+ post-fight show.

Check out their confrontation here:

Colby and Usman come face to face 😳#UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/8QnApWW3C7 — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

Covington is now on a seven-fight win streak after getting past “Ruthless.” He hopes to become the first man to defeat Usman in the UFC, and hand “The Nigerian Nightmare” his first professional defeat since his second-ever fight back in 2013. Usman is an extremely well-rounded fighter and dominated Tyron Woodley back in March to win the 170-pound title.

It will be interesting to see how he matches up with Covington, a fighter who is also very skilled in the wrestling department, and keeps a relentless pace for 25 minutes.

What do you think about a matchup between Covington and Usman?