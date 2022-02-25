LowKick MMA will be live on-site to bring you Bellator 275: Mousasi vs. Vanderford results throughout the night (Fri. February 25. 2022) live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Headlining the promotion’s return to Dublin for the first time since November: an undisputed middleweight championship bout between reigning champion, Gegard Mousasi, and the undefeated, Austin Vanderford.

Mousasi, a former DREAM, Strikeforce, and Cage Warriors champion, looks to score his second defense of his second reign as middleweight champion against the unbeaten, Vanderford — most recently stopping John Salter with ground strikes in the third round of their Bellator 264 clash back in August.

For Vanderford, the undefeated Dana White‘s Contender Series alum turned in his eleventh consecutive professional victory at Bellator 259, securing a unanimous decision win over Fabian Edwards.

In the night’s co-headliner — a historic high-profile All-Ireland clash between featherweight contenders, Sinead Kavanagh, and Leah McCourt.

Kavanagh, a native of Dublin, looks to grab a hometown win against McCourt — and subsequently rebound to the winner’s enclosure following a December title knockout loss to defending queen, Cris Cyborg.

For McCourt, the Northern Ireland native improved to 6-1 back in October at Bellator London — securing an impressive unanimous decision victory against Jessica Borga.

Bellator 275 Results: Mousasi vs. Vanderford

Bellator 275 Main Card Results: (Showtime 4 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Gegard Mousasi (c) vs. Austin Vanderford

Featherweight: Leah McCourt vs. Sinead Kavanagh

Featherweight: Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara

Featherweight: Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jose Sanchez

Bantamweight: Brian Moore vs. Jornel Lugo

Bellator 275 Preliminary Card Results: (YouTube/Pluto TV 2 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Brett Johns

Lightweight: Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon

Strawweight: Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Ielo Page

Lightweight: Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly

Lightweight: Daniele Scatizzi vs. Vladimir Tokov

Heavyweight: Gokhan Saricam vs. Kirill Sidelnikov

Featherweight: Nathan Kelly vs. Scott Pedersen

Catchweight: (146.8lbs) Lee Hammond vs. Jamie Hay

