Bellator 225 Results: Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Bellator 225 results are underway as the Viacom promotion holds their latest event on television for fight fans around the world to enjoy.
It’s once again fight night here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, August 24, 2019) will come in the form of Bellator 225. Headlining the card are Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.
Check out LowKickMMA’s Bellator 225 results here below:
Bellator 225 Results
Main Card (Paramount Network, 9 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov
- Heavyweight: Vitaly Minakov vs. Tim Johnson
- Bantamweight: Alejandra Lara vs. Taylor Turner
- Catchweight (175 pounds): David Rickels vs. Yaroslav Amosov
- Heavyweight: Tyrell Fortune vs. Rudy Schaffroth
Undercard (DAZN, 7 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight: Khonry Gracie vs. Oscar Vera
- Catchweight (165 pounds): Aviv Gozali vs. Eduard Muravitskiy
- Light heavyweight: Grant Neal vs. Alpha Toure
- Welterweight: Sabah Homasi vs. Micah Terrill
- Middleweight: Austin Vanderford vs. Joseph Creer
- Heavyweight: Tim Johnson vs. Azunna Anyanwu
- Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas vs. Ahmet Kayretli
- Catchweight (140 pounds): Mike Kimbel vs. Chris Disonell
- Lightweight: Nick Newell vs. Corey Browning
- Catchweight 165 pounds: Kastriot Xhema vs. Connor Dixon
- Catchweight (175 pounds): Jon Manley vs. Thiago Rela
**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of Bellator 225 begins at 6:00 p.m. ET**
If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!