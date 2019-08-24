Bellator 225 Results: Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Spread the word!













Bellator 225 results are underway as the Viacom promotion holds their latest event on television for fight fans around the world to enjoy.

It’s once again fight night here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, August 24, 2019) will come in the form of Bellator 225. Headlining the card are Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Check out LowKickMMA’s Bellator 225 results here below:

Bellator 225 Results

Main Card (Paramount Network, 9 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight: Vitaly Minakov vs. Tim Johnson

Vitaly Minakov vs. Tim Johnson Bantamweight: Alejandra Lara vs. Taylor Turner

Alejandra Lara vs. Taylor Turner Catchweight (175 pounds): David Rickels vs. Yaroslav Amosov

David Rickels vs. Yaroslav Amosov Heavyweight: Tyrell Fortune vs. Rudy Schaffroth

Undercard (DAZN, 7 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Khonry Gracie vs. Oscar Vera

Khonry Gracie vs. Oscar Vera Catchweight (165 pounds): Aviv Gozali vs. Eduard Muravitskiy

Aviv Gozali vs. Eduard Muravitskiy Light heavyweight: Grant Neal vs. Alpha Toure

Grant Neal vs. Alpha Toure Welterweight: Sabah Homasi vs. Micah Terrill

Sabah Homasi vs. Micah Terrill Middleweight: Austin Vanderford vs. Joseph Creer

Austin Vanderford vs. Joseph Creer Heavyweight: Tim Johnson vs. Azunna Anyanwu

Tim Johnson vs. Azunna Anyanwu Bantamweight: Ricky Bandejas vs. Ahmet Kayretli

Ricky Bandejas vs. Ahmet Kayretli Catchweight (140 pounds): Mike Kimbel vs. Chris Disonell

Mike Kimbel vs. Chris Disonell Lightweight: Nick Newell vs. Corey Browning

Nick Newell vs. Corey Browning Catchweight 165 pounds: Kastriot Xhema vs. Connor Dixon

Kastriot Xhema vs. Connor Dixon Catchweight (175 pounds): Jon Manley vs. Thiago Rela

**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of Bellator 225 begins at 6:00 p.m. ET**